The Club at Diamond Beach

Oceanfront Beach Bar and Grill feature calm waters, great food and lively entertainment during the summer season.

600 East Raleigh Avenue

Beach Box Lockers$550.00
Beach Boxes are offered to returning 2021 customers and all returnees will have to the end of March to purchase. After March 30, any unsold boxes will be made available to the public.
$40 Bar Membership$40.00
Bar Membership Cards will be mailed until April 30, 2022. After April 30, cards will be held at the facility for pickup only.
$100 Season Beach Tag$100.00
All Beach Tag purchases will be held at the facility for pickup after May 21, 2022. We do not mail orders.
Location

Lower Township NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The Wharf is a family run waterfront restaurant and bar serving South Jersey for the last 30 years. We brag about having the best sunset and bay views in Cape May County. Whether it is live music on our waterfront deck or freshly shucked raw bar watching the sun go down, there is something for everyone at The Wharf.

