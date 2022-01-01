Go
The Corner Pub & Grill O'Fallon. Located at 2921 Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63366.

2921 HIGHWAY K

Popular Items

CHICKEN RINGS$7.00
All white meat breaded chicken rings
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
GRILLED SALMON BOWL$14.00
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
WINGS$15.00
One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.
RANCH$0.25
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
CPG NUGGS$12.75
Breaded Boneless Wings. Your choice of one sauce.
GF CHICKEN STRIP DINNER$14.75
Breaded in-house with wheat-free flour & seasoning served with your choice of side
CORNER BURGER$11.50
1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.
PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.50
1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.
Location

2921 HIGHWAY K

OFALLON MO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
