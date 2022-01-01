Go
Toast

The Coupe

The Coupe is a café, coffee house, and bar. We strive to be a neighborhood gathering place serving food and drink that is handcrafted to our community

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

3415 11th Street NW • $$

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh with Sriracha Honey Mustard Slaw and Pickles on a Potato Bun with Fries
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Scrambled Eggs, with Cheddar and Bacon on an Everything Bullfrog Bagel with Arugula Salad
Breakfast Sides
Cappuccino$3.75
One Third Espresso, Two Thirds Milk Foam
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Cheddar in a Flour Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, and Cilantro Crema
Tryst House Blend$2.95
Rich, Chocolaty, Light Acidity and Balanced Bitterness
Turkey & Brie Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Brie, Green Apple, Greens and Cranberry Mayo on Toasted Whole Wheat Served with Fries
Hash Brown Bowl$13.00
Fried Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Mushroom, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Two Sunny Side Up Eggs
The Coupe Royale$15.50
Two Eggs / Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage / Hash Brown Square /Pancakes or French Toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3415 11th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lou's City Bar

No reviews yet

Serving up comfort food in a fun bar atmosphere!

Makan

No reviews yet

Makan offers Malaysian food done right. If you can't make the trip to Malaysia, we're the next best thing. Come in or order online and enjoy!

The Thirsty Crow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston