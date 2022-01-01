Go
Toast

The Dabney

Online ordering available 4:30 - 7:30pm Wednesday thru Sunday.
For full menu descriptions please visit www.thedabney.com
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

122 Blagden Alley NW • $$$$

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)

Popular Items

Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Hearth Grilled Rockfish$34.00
cauliflower, chestnut, & black truffle
Eastern Shore Chicken & Dumplings$25.00
fall vegetables, & herbs from our garden
Sweet Potato Roll$5.00
crispy chesapeake catfish, tartar sauce, red onion, & b&b pickles
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
The Farm at Sunnyside Elegance Greens$12.00
radish, grape, hazelnuts, & tarragon
Butternut Squash Cooked In The Fire$18.00
charred greens, smoked feta, walnuts, & virginia maple
Flourless Chocolate Torte$10.00
malted milk chocolate ganache, & candied cocoa nibs
The Recluse$28.00
gonzalez byass oloroso sherry, real mccoy 5yr rum, pickled ramp, & apple (serves two)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

122 Blagden Alley NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BKK Cookshop

No reviews yet

fun and tasty thai food. draft cocktails. asian beer. great wines & sakes.
awesome atmosphere and a killer patio. from the folks behind beau thai.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Qui Qui DC

No reviews yet

Qui Qui DC is bringing the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico to the Nation’s Capital in DC’s Shaw neighborhood.

La Jambe Shaw

No reviews yet

Charcuterie, Fromagerie, Vin

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston