THE DISTRICT

The District is a Pizza Fanatics love child. All pizzas are fired in our 800° custom brick wood-fired oven along with artisan sandwiches, rockin' wings and salads.
Back to Back winners of RI food fights - Lord of the Pies - Voted best Pizza in Rhode Island 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

54 South Street

Popular Items

Undergrad$10.00
Mescalin greens tossed with tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, carrots, toasted almonds, apples and District house dressing.
House Wings$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
Penne alla Vodka$14.00
Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce
Jewelry District Salad$10.00
A bed of Kale, quinoa, chick peas, roasted red peppers, craisins, tossed with a
house vinagrette.
Hot Honey White Pizza
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in buffalo bechamel, blue cheese crumbles with sliced chicken cutlets.
Baked Wings$10.50
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two Beer Battered Cod served in a flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, and mango Salsa. Served with a side of Tartar Sauce.
The Da$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
The Graduate Bowl$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
