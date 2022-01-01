Go
The Galley

Fine Dining & Libations

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

203 Second Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

French Onion Burger$15.00
onion marmalade, Swiss, provolone and hotel butter on ciabatta
Crispy Goat Cheese, Pear & Pecan$14.00
Black Bean Burger$13.00
house-made black bean, rice and corn patties, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle aoili
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
smoked Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions
6 Bone In Wings$10.00
jumbo wings, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$5.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan and cream cheese with toasted pita
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil wrap
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Anchor Bar$15.00
Buffalo grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheddar, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

203 Second Street

Marietta OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

