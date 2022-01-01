Go
Toast

The Garden Griddle

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

217 East Michigan Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

Omelet$6.99
Chicken Caesar Club$10.49
Meat
Cookies$0.50
Egg$1.50
Zach's Breakfast$11.99
The Dip$11.99
Strawberries$2.00
Grilled Reuben$11.49
Grilled Cheese & Soup$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

217 East Michigan Ave

Paw Paw MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reds Root Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barn Brewers Brewery

No reviews yet

Welcome to Barn Brewers! We are a craft brewery with 11 beers on tap, 4 brewery made sodas and a kitchen with a menu that includes great appetizers and burgers. You will enter as strangers but leave as friends. Come in and enjoy!

Murray St. Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston