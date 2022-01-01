The Garden Griddle
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
217 East Michigan Ave • $
217 East Michigan Ave
Paw Paw MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
