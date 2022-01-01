Go
Toast

The Hive Restaurant - New Britain

Come in and enjoy!

1375 EAST STREET

No reviews yet

Location

1375 EAST STREET

NEW BRITAIN CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Wing It On!

No reviews yet

Better Wings. Better Wiches. Chicken Like A Champ!

Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seoul BBQ - New Britain

No reviews yet

Welcome to Seoul BBQ and Sushi's online ordering portal! You can now order all your favorites to-go from the palm of your hand. We use our phones to do everything - why not order from the best Korean BBQ restaurant in Connecticut while you are at it!?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston