The Lobster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
30 Bowens Wharf • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30 Bowens Wharf
Newport RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Landing - Newport RI 30 Bowen's Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Newport Lobster Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Sandcastles Sundaes
Absolutely Outrageous Sundaes & Shakes!
Boru Noodle Bar
Relaxed ramen inspired eatery offering bowls of noodles & tasty bites.