The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

244 Mall Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.7 (5054 reviews)

Popular Items

California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
Retail Tea Light Fondue Pot
A unique fondue pot for keeping your cheese and chocolate warm with a candle.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

244 Mall Blvd

King of Prussia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
