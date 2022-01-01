The Melting Pot

Harmon Pac Ave

There was a time when Tacoma produced more furniture and doors

than any other city in the United States. A giant in the furniture industry was the F.S. Harmon Company, which operated out of a complex of buildings centered on this nine-story building located at 1938 Pacific Avenue. The structure was built in 1909. At the time, the F.S. Harmon Company furniture factory was the largest furniture manufacturer west of the Mississippi. The Harmon building remains the tallest post and beam structure in Tacoma. The industrial strength of this classic brick and wooden timber building has allowed for its renovation into restaurants, offices, loft-style apartments and a parking garage. In 1995 Roberson met up with businessman and beer lover Pat Nagle and two years later the Harmon Brewery and Eatery was started as one of the first brewpubs in the city of Tacoma.

