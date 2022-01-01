Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Marzano Italian Restaurant

2,539 Reviews

$$$

516 Garfield St S

Tacoma, WA 98444

Popular Items

Quince Cheesecake

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Swedish Cream

$9.00

Triple berry almond cream cake

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

with amaretto vanilla cream

Quince Cheesecake

$10.00

Pear Frangipane Tart

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Marzano brings traditional Italian cooking with a modern touch. It's small and intimate; a relaxed and casual space to escape from any hectic day. The menu's focus is fresh homemade pasta, with inspired seafoods and braises. Chef-owner Elisa Marzano oversees the kitchen, while her son Brian is the GM and co-owner. Executive Chef Megan Coates takes helm over dinner service.

