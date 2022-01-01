Italian
Marzano Italian Restaurant
2,539 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Marzano brings traditional Italian cooking with a modern touch. It's small and intimate; a relaxed and casual space to escape from any hectic day. The menu's focus is fresh homemade pasta, with inspired seafoods and braises. Chef-owner Elisa Marzano oversees the kitchen, while her son Brian is the GM and co-owner. Executive Chef Megan Coates takes helm over dinner service.
516 Garfield St S, Tacoma, WA 98444
