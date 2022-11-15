Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

604 Reviews

$$

1821 SE Lund Ave.

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Order Again

Happy Hour Food

Polenta Fries

$8.00

Risotto Cakes

$8.00

Charcuterie Plate

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
We Love Food!! Our Italian/Mediterranean concept is the canvas on which we paint our love of food, but we are so much more! We are a specialty food market where you can find everything from wines and crackers to truffles and plum tomatoes. We are a delicatessen where you can get sliced prosciutto and house-roasted turkey breast and smoked Dorest Red Cheddar. We are a cafe where you can get panini and grinder sandwiches to go by day and steak gorgonzola and chicken parmesan by night. And, don't forget dessert, hand-tamped Italian espresso, gelato, and house-made specialty cocktails to go!! We love food and we love sharing our passion with you!

1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366

