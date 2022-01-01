Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Hardware Store

No reviews yet

17601 Vashon Highway SW

Vashon, WA 98070

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

Ciabatta Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Ranchero Sauce

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50Out of stock

baguette, maple syrup, powdered sugar

BLUEBERRY BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

$12.50

maple syrup

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.50

carver ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, potatoes

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$13.50

cheddar buttermilk biscuit, gravy, two fried eggs

STEAK AND EGGS

$20.00

flat iron steak, sunny egg, potatoes, ranchero sauce

FRESH FRUIT

$7.50

market fruit, honey yogurt

SAUTEED GREENS

$5.50

olive oil, garlic, shallot

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.50

buttermilk pancakes (gluten free available)

SOUP

SOUP - CUP

$5.50

Curried Cauliflower (Vegan) (GF)

SOUP - BOWL

$8.50

Curried Cauliflower (Vegan) (GF)

CLAM CHOWDER - CUP

$7.50

Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (6 oz.)

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$10.50

Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (9 oz.)

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Radish, Carrot, Sunflower Seeds

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL

$9.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan

CAESAR SALAD - LARGE

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumbles

GRAIN SALAD

$13.00

Farro, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Feta, Buttermilk Herb Vinaigrette

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Ranch Dressing

FRIES

Fries - Small

$3.50

Fries - Large

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

With Red Pepper Aioli

Truffle Fries

$12.00

White Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Peppercorn Aioli

BURGERS, SANDWICHES, AND OTHER FAVORITES

FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried Fish Fillets, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Bun and Served with Fries

REUBEN SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing on Onion Rye with Fries

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

Pacific Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce

THS BURGER

$16.00

Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce, Fries

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$18.00

Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Peppercorn Aioli, Fries

EXTRA SAUCES

Ketchup, Mayo, and Salad Dressings...

KID'S FOOD

KID'S CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

KID'S FISH

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

KID'S GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

KID'S NOODLES

$10.00

With Fries, Fruit, or Veggies

DESSERTS

BANANA CREAM PIE

$10.50

Oreo Crust

CALLEBAUT BROWNIE

$10.50

Gluten Free - Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Maldon Salt

KEY LIME PIE

$10.50

Graham Cracker Crust

DAILY

$10.50

CARROT CAKE CUPCAKES

$7.00

PS WINES

ABEJA CAB SAUV 2012

$100.00

ABEJA MERLOT 2012

$100.00

ABEJA RESERVE CAB SAUV 2013

$225.00

ABEJA SYRAH 2005

$75.00

CORLISS CAB SAUV 2003

$200.00

DUNHAM CAB SAUV 2010

$150.00

LEONETTI CAB SAUV 2008

$250.00

LEONETTI MERLOT 2007

$200.00

REYNVANN THE CONTENDER SYRAH 2008

$225.00

REYNVANN THE UNNAMED SYRAH 2011

$150.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An 18% service charge is added to all take out orders. 50% of this charge goes to the kitchen staff who prepared the meal. The other 50% is allowcated to the compostable take out containers the restaurant provides.

Location

17601 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon, WA 98070

Directions

