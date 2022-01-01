Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Tacoma WA

5,621 Reviews

$$$

2121 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Create memorable experiences and genuine moments of connection with loved ones over our gourmet fondue.

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

