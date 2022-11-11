Sandwiches
Italian
Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
2,089 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA 98516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lacey
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant