Sandwiches
Italian

Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie

2,089 Reviews

$

2527 Marvin Rd NE

Lacey, WA 98516

Order Again

Popular Items

Half - Italian
Half - Turkey
Whole - Italian

Cold Subs

Half - Combo

$6.50

Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Combo

$13.00

Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Italian

$7.00

Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Italian

$14.00

Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Canadian Bacon

$12.00

Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Capicola

$7.00

Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Capicola

$14.00

Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Chicken Breast

$7.00

Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Chicken Breast

$14.00

Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Corned Beef

$7.00

Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Corned Beef

$14.00

Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Ham

$6.00

Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Ham

$12.00

Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Pastrami

$7.00

Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Pepperoni

$6.50

Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Roast Beef

$7.00

Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Roast Beef

$14.00

Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Salami

$6.50

Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Salami

$13.00

Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Turkey

$6.50

Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Turkey

$13.00

Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Build Your Own

$7.00

Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Build Your Own

$14.00

Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Egg Salad

$6.50

Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Egg Salad

$13.00

Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Tuna Salad

$6.50

Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Tuna Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Veggie

$6.00

Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Veggie

$12.00

Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Vegan

$5.50

Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.

Whole - Vegan

$11.00

Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.

Hot Subs

Half - Meatball

$7.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.

Whole - Meatball

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.

Half - Philly Cheesesteak

$7.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Whole - Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Half - Chicken Philly

$7.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Whole - Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Half - BLT

$6.50

Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.

Whole - BLT

$13.00

Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.

Half - Hot Sausage

$6.50

Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Whole - Hot Sausage

$13.00

Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Half - Garlic Bread

$3.00

Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.

Whole - Garlic Bread

$6.00

Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.

Salads

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Our house made potato salad.

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mozzarella, cucumber, tomato.

Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey

$9.00

Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.

Chef Salad with Tuna Salad

$9.00

Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Southwestern Tortilla Salad

$8.50

Cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, olives, tomato, tortilla strips. We recommend our Southwest dressing.

Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olive, cucumber, tomato. We recommend Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing.

Grilled Philly Steak Salad

$10.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Grilled Chicken Philly Salad

$10.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Shaved parmesan and croutons. Caesar dressing.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Please call our Hawks Prairie/Marvin Rd store for soup of the day! 360-688-7919

Homemade Chili

$4.25+

Our house made chili.

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$5.50

1/4-size sub, snack, and apple juice or milk. Made with mayo, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato only.

Bottled Drinks

Coke Products

Coke Products

$2.75

20oz Bottles

Gold Peak Teas

Gold Peak Teas

$2.75
Water

Water

$1.50

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$3.50

Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save! *Not available on bottled drinks.

Snacks

Lay's Chips

Lay's Chips

$1.50
Tim's Chips

Tim's Chips

$1.50

Cookies

$2.00

Our cookies are baked in house!

Party Platters

Party Platters - Standard

Party Platters - Standard

$66.00

Assorted (20) - 1/4 size subs with Turkey, Combo, Roast Beef.

Party Platters - Custom

$66.00

Assorted (20) - 1/4 size subs. Your choice of subs!

Party Salads

Party Garden Salad

$20.00+

Party Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Party Chef Salad

$30.00+

Party Chopped Salad

$35.00+

Party Potato Salad

$30.00+

Cookie Platters

Cookie Platter

$24.00

Boxed Lunches*

Boxed Lunches

Minimum order is 10. Not available to order online. Must be ordered one day in advance. Please call store for details.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA 98516

Directions

