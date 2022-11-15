Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Meconi's Subs - Tumwater

review star

No reviews yet

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107

Tumwater, WA 98501

Popular Items

Half - Turkey
Half - Italian
Half - Combo

Cold Subs

Half - Combo

$6.50

Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Combo

$13.00

Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Italian

$7.00

Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Italian

$14.00

Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Canadian Bacon

$12.00

Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Capicola

$7.00

Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Capicola

$14.00

Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Chicken Breast

$7.00

Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Chicken Breast

$14.00

Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Corned Beef

$7.00

Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Corned Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Ham

$6.00

Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Ham

$12.00

Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Pastrami

$7.00

Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Pepperoni

$6.50

Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Roast Beef

$7.00

Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Roast Beef

$14.00

Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Salami

$6.50

Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Salami

$13.00

Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Turkey

$6.50

Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Turkey

$13.00

Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Build Your Own

$7.00

Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Build Your Own

$14.00

Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Egg Salad

$6.50

Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Egg Salad

$13.00

Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Tuna Salad

$6.50

Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Tuna Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Veggie

$6.00

Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.

Whole - Veggie

$12.00

Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.

Half - Vegan

$5.50

Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.

Whole - Vegan

$11.00

Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.

Hot Subs

Half - Meatball

$7.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.

Whole - Meatball

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.

Half - Philly Cheesesteak

$7.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Whole - Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Half - Chicken Philly

$7.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Whole - Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Half - BLT

$6.50

Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.

Whole - BLT

$13.00

Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.

Half - Hot Sausage

$6.50

Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Whole - Hot Sausage

$13.00

Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.

Half - Garlic Bread

$3.00

Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.

Whole - Garlic Bread

$6.00

Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.

Salads

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Our house made potato salad.

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mozzarella, cucumber, tomato.

Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey

$9.00

Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.

Chef Salad with Tuna Salad

$9.00

Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Southwestern Tortilla Salad

$8.50

Cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, olives, tomato, tortilla strips. We recommend our Southwest dressing.

Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olive, cucumber, tomato. We recommend Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing.

Grilled Philly Steak Salad

$10.00

Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Grilled Chicken Philly Salad

$10.00

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Shaved parmesan and croutons. Caesar dressing.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Please call our Tumwater/Tumwater Blvd store for their Soup of the Day!

Homemade Chili

$4.25+

Our house made chili.

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$5.00

1/4-size sub, snack, and apple juice or milk. Made with mayo, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato only.

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

20oz Bottles

$2.75
$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$3.50

Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save! *Not available on bottled drinks.

Snacks

$1.50
$1.50

Cookies

$2.00

Our cookies are baked in house!

Party Platters

$66.00

Assorted (20) - 1/4 size subs with Turkey, Combo, Roast Beef.

Party Platters - Custom

$66.00

Assorted (20) - 1/4 size subs. Your choice of subs!

Party Salads

Party Garden Salad

$20.00+

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.

Party Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. Comes with our Caesar Dressing. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.

Party Chef Salad

$30.00+

Romaine lettuce, turkey & ham, mozzarella, eggs, olives, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.

Party Chopped Salad

$35.00+

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni & salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olives, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.

Party Potato Salad

$30.00+

Our house made potato salad. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.

Cookie Platters

Cookie Platter

$24.00

One dozen assorted chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and peanut butter cookies.

Boxed Lunches*

Boxed Lunches*

Minimum order is 10. Not available to order online. Must be ordered one day in advance. Please call store for details.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by and enjoy at our Tumwater store located in Old Towne Center near the Olympia Airport!

Location

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater, WA 98501

Directions

