Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

The Brick on Trosper

249 Reviews

$$

709 Trosper Rd SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions



N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Salad

Apple Bleu Cheese Salad

Apple Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.

Buffalo Wing Salad

Buffalo Wing Salad

$14.99

Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our own house Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.

House Salad

$5.99

Crisp mixed lettuce olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and croutons.

Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.

Lrg House Salad

$12.99

Crisp mixed lettuce, olives, cucumbers, jack cheese and croutons.

Ranchers Chop Salad

Ranchers Chop Salad

$14.99

Tender juicy chicken breast over a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with bacon pieces, chopped tomato, cheddar cheese and red onions. Tossed with ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and jalapeños over a bed of lettuce and served with sour cream and salsa in a crispy tortilla shell.

1/2 Apple Sal

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.

1/2 Buffalo Salad

$10.99

Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our own house Caesar dressing.

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.

1/2 Italian Chop Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.

1/2 Ranch Salad

$10.99

Tender juicy chicken breast over a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with bacon pieces, chopped tomato, cheddar cheese and red onions. Tossed with ranch dressing.

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Small Caeser Salad

$6.99

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.99

1/2 Thai Chx Salad

$10.99

Soup

Bowl Soup

$7.99

Bowl Soup House Salad

$11.99

Bowl Soup Caeser Salad

$11.99

Cup Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup Caeser Salad

$9.99

Cup Soup House Salad

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Chowder Bowl

$10.99

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

$13.99

Choose 1 of each Breads – wheat, white, sourdough, and rye Meats – bacon, roast beef, turkey, ham and pastrami Cheese – cheddar, American, Swiss and provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

BLT

$13.99

Choose 1 of each Breads – wheat, white, sourdough, and rye Meats – bacon, roast beef, turkey, ham and pastrami Cheese – cheddar, American, Swiss and provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Roast beef on a French roll with Au Jus for dipping.

Ham Grinder

Ham Grinder

$13.99

Grilled Ham with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.99

Grilled Salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Italian dressing, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.

Patty Melt

$13.99

A juicy hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on grilled rye bread.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Bacon, melted swiss, sundried tomatoes, lettuce and a pesto aioli on a hoagie roll.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Thinly sliced steak, green peppers and onions. You choose which side of the street you are with provolone or creamy cheese sauce. Served hot on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$14.99

Triple decker on toasted white bread with Swiss and American cheese, bacon, turkey, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

$13.99

Grilled Turkey with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.

Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder

$13.99

Pineapple, red onions and mushrooms grilled to perfection then topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted hoagie roll.

Walruz

Walruz

$13.99

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Wraps

Apple Bleu Wrap

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.

Buffalo Wrap

$14.99

Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chef Wrap

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Romaine and parmesan cheese mixed together with caesar dressing.

Cobb Wrap

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.

Italian Wrap

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.

Ranchers Wrap

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and cheddar cheese, mixed with ranch dressing.

Taco Wrap

$14.99

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and jalapeños over a bed of lettuce and served with sour cream and salsa.

Thai Chx Wrap

$14.99

Calzones

Pete’s Favorite

$14.99

Our garlic herb spread, chicken, green peppers, sun dried tomatoes and garlic. Covered with alfredo sauce and mozzarella.

Richard’s Favorite

$14.99

Our garlic herb spread, prosciutto, chicken, hot cherry peppers, spinach, cajun spices, garlic and pecans. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

Chris Favorite

$14.99

Our garlic herb spread, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, onions, artichoke hearts and green peppers. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

Build your own Calzone!

$13.99

Includes 3 toppings, mozzarella, herb spread and your choice of marinara or alfredo!

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.99

A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce topped with your choice of cheese, and bacon.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Juicy patty blackened in cajun seasonings topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grilled white onion, lettuce, tomato and chipoltle mayo

Bleu Chz Cheeseburger

Bleu Chz Cheeseburger

$13.99

Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and burger sauce

Cheese Burger

$13.99

A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce topped with your choice of cheese

Hamburger

$11.99

A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce

Mushroom Onion Burger

Mushroom Onion Burger

$13.99

Fresh grilled mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and burger sauce

The Brick Burger

The Brick Burger

$12.99

A juicy 7oz ground sirloin burger on a hoagie served with Au jus for dipping

Western Burger

$14.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, romato, burger sauce and BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion rings

California Chicken Burger

$14.99

Topped with bacon, guacamole, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and red onion.

Chicken Burger

$13.99

Tender Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce

Ranchers Chicken Burger

Ranchers Chicken Burger

$14.99

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and drizzled with ranch dressing

Spicy Chicken Burger

Spicy Chicken Burger

$14.99

Tender chicken breast rubbed with Cajun seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and spicy sauce.

Baskets

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$13.99

3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.

Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$13.99

Clam strips served with cocktail sauce.

Prawn Basket

Prawn Basket

$14.99

Fresh prawns hand dipped in our beer batter and served with cocktail.

Seafood Basket

Seafood Basket

$23.99

Halibut, prawns and clam strips served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and coleslaw

Halibut and Chips

Halibut and Chips

$21.99

Fresh Halibut hand dipped in our beer batter served with tartar sauce.

Entrees & Pasta

Baked Brick Pasta

Baked Brick Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta with fresh prawns, grilled chicken, garlic, red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, smoked prosciutto and alfredo sauce served hot out of the oven with a golden crust of parmesan cheese.

Brick House Pasta

$13.99

Penne pasta with tender peppered chicken and broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce.

Cajun Jambalaya

$18.99

Penne pasta, spicy sausage, shrimp, chicken, onions, red and green peppers tossed with a creamy cajun sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine

Chicken Fettuccine

$15.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with our alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with our alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccine noodles, chicken, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms tossed with our creamy pesto sauce

Prawn Fettuccine

$20.99

Penne pasta, marinara sauce and ricotta cheese baked to perfection with a mozzarella crust.

Spagh w/Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan and romano cheese

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce.

Spagh w/Meat Sauce & Meatballs

$17.99Out of stock

Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan and romano cheese

Appetizers To Go

Mozzarella Bread

Mozzarella Bread

$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Nachos

Nachos

$10.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99
Pretzels

Pretzels

$8.99Out of stock
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99
Sweet Mozzarella Bread

Sweet Mozzarella Bread

$10.49
Tater Tachos

Tater Tachos

$11.99
Wings

Wings

$11.99

Choose Basket ToGo

Small

Sm. BBQ Chicken

Sm. BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.

Sm. Brick Hammer

Sm. Brick Hammer

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.

Sm. Brick Trowel

Sm. Brick Trowel

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.

Sm. Cheese

$9.99
Sm. Cordon Bleu

Sm. Cordon Bleu

$13.99

Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella

Sm. Fire Brick

Sm. Fire Brick

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.

Sm. Greenhouse

$13.99

Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.

Sm. Ham & Pineapple

$13.99
Sm. Hot Wing Pizza

Sm. Hot Wing Pizza

$13.99

Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.

Sm. Lupita Pizza

Sm. Lupita Pizza

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach

Sm. Margherita

Sm. Margherita

$12.99

Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil

Sm. Pepperoni

Sm. Pepperoni

$12.99
Sm. Perfecta

Sm. Perfecta

$12.99

Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.

Sm. Pesto Chick Piz

Sm. Pesto Chick Piz

$13.99

Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.

Sm. Ranchers Chicken

Sm. Ranchers Chicken

$13.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Sm. Taco Pie

Sm. Taco Pie

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Sm. Thick as a Brick

Sm. Thick as a Brick

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.

Sm. White House

Sm. White House

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.

Sm. Managers Spc

$14.99

Sm Thai

$13.99

Medium

Md. BBQ Chicken

Md. BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.

Md. Brick Hammer

Md. Brick Hammer

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.

Md. Brick Trowel

Md. Brick Trowel

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.

Md. Cheese

$15.99
Md. Cordon Bleu

Md. Cordon Bleu

$20.99

Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella

Md. Fire Brick

Md. Fire Brick

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.

Md. Greenhouse

$20.99

Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.

Md. Ham & Pineapple

$18.99
Md. Hot Wing Pizza

Md. Hot Wing Pizza

$19.99

Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.

Md. Lupita Pizza

Md. Lupita Pizza

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach

Md. Margherita

Md. Margherita

$18.99

Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil

Md. Pepperoni

Md. Pepperoni

$17.99
Md. Perfecta

Md. Perfecta

$18.99

Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.

Md. Pesto Chicken

Md. Pesto Chicken

$21.99

Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.

Md. Ranchers Chicken

Md. Ranchers Chicken

$20.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Md. Taco Pie

Md. Taco Pie

$20.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Md. Thick as a Brick

Md. Thick as a Brick

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.

Md. White House

Md. White House

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.

Md Managers Spc

$22.99

Md Thai

$21.99

Large

LG BBQ Chicken

LG BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.

LG Brick Hammer

LG Brick Hammer

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.

LG Brick Trowel

LG Brick Trowel

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.

LG Cheese

$17.99
LG Cordon Bleu

LG Cordon Bleu

$24.99

Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella

LG Fire Brick

LG Fire Brick

$25.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.

LG Greenhouse

$24.99

Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.

LG Hot Wing Pizza

LG Hot Wing Pizza

$23.99

Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.

LG Lupita Pizza

LG Lupita Pizza

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$22.99

Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil

LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$19.99
LG Perfecta

LG Perfecta

$21.99

Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.

LG Pesto Chicken Piz

LG Pesto Chicken Piz

$24.99

Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.

LG Ham & Pineapple

$20.99
LG Ranchers Chicken

LG Ranchers Chicken

$24.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.

LG Taco Pie

LG Taco Pie

$24.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

LG Thick as a Brick

LG Thick as a Brick

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.

LG White House

LG White House

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.

Lg Manager Spc

$26.99

LG Thai

$24.99

Kids Dinner

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti

$5.99

Kylas Noodles

$5.99

Md. Take-N-Bake Pizza

Md. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken

Md. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.

Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer

Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.

Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel

Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.

Md. Take-N-Bake Cheese

$13.99
Md. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu

Md. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu

$18.99

Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella

Md. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick

Md. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.

Md. Take-N-Bake Greenhouse

$18.99

Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.

Md. Take-N-Bake Ham & Pineapple

$16.99
Md. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza

Md. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza

$17.99

Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.

Md. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza

Md. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach

Md. Take-N-Bake Margherita

Md. Take-N-Bake Margherita

$16.99

Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil

Md. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni

Md. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni

$15.99
Md. Take-N-Bake Perfecta

Md. Take-N-Bake Perfecta

$17.99

Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.

Md. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza

Md. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.

Md. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken

Md. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken

$18.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Md. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie

Md. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie

$18.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Md. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick

Md. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.

Md. Take-N-Bake White House

Md. Take-N-Bake White House

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Pizza

Lg. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken

Lg. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer

Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel

Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Cheese

$15.99
Lg. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu

Lg. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu

$20.99

Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella

Lg. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick

Lg. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Greenhouse

$19.99

Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza

Lg. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza

$19.99

Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza

Lg. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach

Lg. Take-N-Bake Margherita

Lg. Take-N-Bake Margherita

$18.99

Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil

Lg. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni

Lg. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni

$17.99
Lg. Take-N-Bake Perfecta

Lg. Take-N-Bake Perfecta

$19.99

Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza

Lg. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Ham & Pineapple

$18.99
Lg. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken

Lg. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken

$20.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie

Lg. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie

$20.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Lg. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick

Lg. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick

$21.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.

Lg. Take-N-Bake White House

Lg. Take-N-Bake White House

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512

Directions

The Brick on Trosper image

