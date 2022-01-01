- Home
The Brick on Trosper
249 Reviews
$$
709 Trosper Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Gingerale
Fanta
Club Soda
Kids Drink
Redbull
SF Redbull
Watermelon Red Bull
Cock N Bull Ginger Beer
Virgin Bloody Mary
Salad
Apple Bleu Cheese Salad
Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.
Buffalo Wing Salad
Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our own house Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.
House Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Italian Chop Salad
Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.
Lrg House Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce, olives, cucumbers, jack cheese and croutons.
Ranchers Chop Salad
Tender juicy chicken breast over a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with bacon pieces, chopped tomato, cheddar cheese and red onions. Tossed with ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and jalapeños over a bed of lettuce and served with sour cream and salsa in a crispy tortilla shell.
1/2 Apple Sal
Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.
1/2 Buffalo Salad
Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
1/2 Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and our own house Caesar dressing.
1/2 Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
1/2 Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.
1/2 Italian Chop Salad
Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.
1/2 Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.
1/2 Ranch Salad
Tender juicy chicken breast over a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with bacon pieces, chopped tomato, cheddar cheese and red onions. Tossed with ranch dressing.
Garlic Bread
Small Caeser Salad
Dinner Roll
Thai Chicken Salad
1/2 Thai Chx Salad
Soup
Sandwiches
Deli Sandwich
Choose 1 of each Breads – wheat, white, sourdough, and rye Meats – bacon, roast beef, turkey, ham and pastrami Cheese – cheddar, American, Swiss and provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
BLT
Choose 1 of each Breads – wheat, white, sourdough, and rye Meats – bacon, roast beef, turkey, ham and pastrami Cheese – cheddar, American, Swiss and provolone. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
French Dip
Roast beef on a French roll with Au Jus for dipping.
Ham Grinder
Grilled Ham with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.
Italian Grinder
Grilled Salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Italian dressing, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.
Patty Melt
A juicy hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on grilled rye bread.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, melted swiss, sundried tomatoes, lettuce and a pesto aioli on a hoagie roll.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak, green peppers and onions. You choose which side of the street you are with provolone or creamy cheese sauce. Served hot on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread.
Turkey Bacon Club
Triple decker on toasted white bread with Swiss and American cheese, bacon, turkey, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Grinder
Grilled Turkey with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano on a toasted hoagie roll.
Veggie Grinder
Pineapple, red onions and mushrooms grilled to perfection then topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted hoagie roll.
Walruz
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese
Wraps
Apple Bleu Wrap
Fresh mixed greens, crisp Granny Smith wedges, sweetened pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese are tossed with our apple cider vinaigrette.
Buffalo Wrap
Tender Deep fried Chicken tossed with Franks hot sauce with Cheddar cheese, redonions and tomatoes. your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chef Wrap
Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine and parmesan cheese mixed together with caesar dressing.
Cobb Wrap
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, tomato and black olives.
Italian Wrap
Fresh mixed greens with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, romano and provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers and pepperoncinis. Tossed with Italian vinaigrette.
Ranchers Wrap
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and cheddar cheese, mixed with ranch dressing.
Taco Wrap
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and jalapeños over a bed of lettuce and served with sour cream and salsa.
Thai Chx Wrap
Calzones
Pete’s Favorite
Our garlic herb spread, chicken, green peppers, sun dried tomatoes and garlic. Covered with alfredo sauce and mozzarella.
Richard’s Favorite
Our garlic herb spread, prosciutto, chicken, hot cherry peppers, spinach, cajun spices, garlic and pecans. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Chris Favorite
Our garlic herb spread, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, onions, artichoke hearts and green peppers. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Build your own Calzone!
Includes 3 toppings, mozzarella, herb spread and your choice of marinara or alfredo!
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce topped with your choice of cheese, and bacon.
Black & Bleu Burger
Juicy patty blackened in cajun seasonings topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grilled white onion, lettuce, tomato and chipoltle mayo
Bleu Chz Cheeseburger
Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and burger sauce
Cheese Burger
A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce topped with your choice of cheese
Hamburger
A juicy hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce
Mushroom Onion Burger
Fresh grilled mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and burger sauce
The Brick Burger
A juicy 7oz ground sirloin burger on a hoagie served with Au jus for dipping
Western Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, romato, burger sauce and BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion rings
California Chicken Burger
Topped with bacon, guacamole, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and red onion.
Chicken Burger
Tender Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and burger sauce
Ranchers Chicken Burger
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion and drizzled with ranch dressing
Spicy Chicken Burger
Tender chicken breast rubbed with Cajun seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and spicy sauce.
Baskets
Chicken Basket
3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.
Clam Strip Basket
Clam strips served with cocktail sauce.
Prawn Basket
Fresh prawns hand dipped in our beer batter and served with cocktail.
Seafood Basket
Halibut, prawns and clam strips served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and coleslaw
Halibut and Chips
Fresh Halibut hand dipped in our beer batter served with tartar sauce.
Entrees & Pasta
Baked Brick Pasta
Penne pasta with fresh prawns, grilled chicken, garlic, red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, smoked prosciutto and alfredo sauce served hot out of the oven with a golden crust of parmesan cheese.
Brick House Pasta
Penne pasta with tender peppered chicken and broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce.
Cajun Jambalaya
Penne pasta, spicy sausage, shrimp, chicken, onions, red and green peppers tossed with a creamy cajun sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine
Fettuccine noodles tossed with our alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with our alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.
Pesto Pasta
Fettuccine noodles, chicken, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms tossed with our creamy pesto sauce
Prawn Fettuccine
Penne pasta, marinara sauce and ricotta cheese baked to perfection with a mozzarella crust.
Spagh w/Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan and romano cheese
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce.
Spagh w/Meat Sauce & Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles topped with our own marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan and romano cheese
Appetizers To Go
Small
Sm. BBQ Chicken
Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.
Sm. Brick Hammer
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Sm. Brick Trowel
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.
Sm. Cheese
Sm. Cordon Bleu
Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella
Sm. Fire Brick
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.
Sm. Greenhouse
Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.
Sm. Ham & Pineapple
Sm. Hot Wing Pizza
Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.
Sm. Lupita Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach
Sm. Margherita
Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil
Sm. Pepperoni
Sm. Perfecta
Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.
Sm. Pesto Chick Piz
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.
Sm. Ranchers Chicken
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Sm. Taco Pie
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Sm. Thick as a Brick
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.
Sm. White House
Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.
Sm. Managers Spc
Sm Thai
Medium
Md. BBQ Chicken
Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.
Md. Brick Hammer
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Md. Brick Trowel
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.
Md. Cheese
Md. Cordon Bleu
Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella
Md. Fire Brick
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.
Md. Greenhouse
Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.
Md. Ham & Pineapple
Md. Hot Wing Pizza
Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.
Md. Lupita Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach
Md. Margherita
Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil
Md. Pepperoni
Md. Perfecta
Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.
Md. Pesto Chicken
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.
Md. Ranchers Chicken
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Md. Taco Pie
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Md. Thick as a Brick
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.
Md. White House
Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.
Md Managers Spc
Md Thai
Large
LG BBQ Chicken
Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.
LG Brick Hammer
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
LG Brick Trowel
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.
LG Cheese
LG Cordon Bleu
Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella
LG Fire Brick
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.
LG Greenhouse
Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.
LG Hot Wing Pizza
Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.
LG Lupita Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach
LG Margherita
Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil
LG Pepperoni
LG Perfecta
Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.
LG Pesto Chicken Piz
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.
LG Ham & Pineapple
LG Ranchers Chicken
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.
LG Taco Pie
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
LG Thick as a Brick
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.
LG White House
Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.
Lg Manager Spc
LG Thai
Md. Take-N-Bake Pizza
Md. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken
Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.
Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Md. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.
Md. Take-N-Bake Cheese
Md. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu
Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella
Md. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.
Md. Take-N-Bake Greenhouse
Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.
Md. Take-N-Bake Ham & Pineapple
Md. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza
Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.
Md. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach
Md. Take-N-Bake Margherita
Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil
Md. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni
Md. Take-N-Bake Perfecta
Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.
Md. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.
Md. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Md. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Md. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.
Md. Take-N-Bake White House
Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Pizza
Lg. Take-N-Bake BBQ Chicken
Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Hammer
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Brick Trowel
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cilantro, red onion and herb spread.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Cheese
Lg. Take-N-Bake Cordon Bleu
Bleu Cheese sauce, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, basil, Swiss and mozzarella
Lg. Take-N-Bake Fire Brick
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed spinach, hot cherry peppers, red onions, cajun spices and pecans.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Greenhouse
Red sauce, brown sugar, mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and red onions.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Hot Wing Pizza
Frank’s Red Hot sauce with garlic butter, mozzarellaand chicken. Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles or drizzled with ranch.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Lupita Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, pepper bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and sauteéd spinach
Lg. Take-N-Bake Margherita
Garlic butter sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic and basil
Lg. Take-N-Bake Pepperoni
Lg. Take-N-Bake Perfecta
Takes the Margherita up a notch or two with chicken and pineapple.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Pesto Chicken Pizza
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Ham & Pineapple
Lg. Take-N-Bake Ranchers Chicken
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Taco Pie
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, olives, jalapenos and hot cherry peppers topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Lg. Take-N-Bake Thick as a Brick
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, hot cherry peppers, onions and oregano.
Lg. Take-N-Bake White House
Alfredo sauce, garlic, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pecans.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512