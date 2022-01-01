Go
The Mill Supper Club

Offering traditional supper club fare with a German twist. Traditional items including; tender juicy steaks, delicious seafood, savory pasta bowls, and unique sandwiches.
Our German entrees offer a taste of a time ago and past traditions including Schnitzel, and Beef Rouladen.
We also offer Nightly Feature Specials and of course The Mill Famous Family
Style Chicken every Sunday.
Our unique menu with tastes of modern and traditional American and German cuisine truly offers something to please everyone’s palate. We look forward to
serving you!

SALADS

4128 WI-42/57 • $$

Avg 4.3 (519 reviews)

Popular Items

Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Schnitzel topped with Swiss Cheese, Braised Red Cabbage, and Bavarian Mustard on a Pretzel Bun
Alfredo Pasta$19.00
Wide Pasta tossed with House Made Alfredo
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Hand Breaded Crispy Shrimp, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Dill Pickle Chips, House Made Lemon Caper Remoulade with Sriracha and Smoked Paprika, on a French Hoagie Roll
Chicken BLT$15.00
Choice of 6oz Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Currywurst Poutine$14.00
Shoestring Cut Fries, topped with Curds, Fried Wurst, and Curry Gravy
Bowl Soup$6.00
Giant Pretzel$15.00
Served with Pub Mustard and House Made Beer Cheese Sauce
VOD$3.00
Reuben Bites$10.00
Wonton Wrapped Corn Beef, Cabbage, and Swiss Cheese Served with 1000 Island Dipping Sauce
TOGO 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$17.00
4-Piece Mill Original Baked Chicken or Broasted Chicken with Whipped Potatoes, Dressing, Gravy, Cranberries, Coleslaw, and a Fresh Roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4128 WI-42/57

Sturgeon Bay WI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

