The Mill Supper Club
Offering traditional supper club fare with a German twist. Traditional items including; tender juicy steaks, delicious seafood, savory pasta bowls, and unique sandwiches.
Our German entrees offer a taste of a time ago and past traditions including Schnitzel, and Beef Rouladen.
We also offer Nightly Feature Specials and of course The Mill Famous Family
Style Chicken every Sunday.
Our unique menu with tastes of modern and traditional American and German cuisine truly offers something to please everyone’s palate. We look forward to
serving you!
Location
4128 WI-42/57
Sturgeon Bay WI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
