The Mission

The Mission is our concept of a Cafe specializing in simple, health, tasty food with whimsical edge and a focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. The simplicity and fresh ingredients are produced with dedication to the cause of living in a more conscientious world. This modern concept in healthy dining combined with pleasant surroundings is our speciality. We hope you will enjoy your experience of eating at The Mission.

Location

2801 University Avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
