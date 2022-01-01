Go
The Neighborhood Scoop

scoopburger.com

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

2106 Strawberry Rd. • $

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)

Popular Items

4pc Beignets$5.99
Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.
Double Bacon Burger Meal (Recommended)$12.99
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Ice Cream Shake$6.99
Double Burger Meal$11.99
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Single Burger Meal$9.99
100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Classic Fries$3.99
Fried Oreos$6.99
5 Mega Stuffed Oreos battered, fried and tossed in powdered sugar.
Single Bacon Burger Meal$10.99
100% Angus Beef Patty with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Single Burger Entree$6.49
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
Our classic funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2106 Strawberry Rd.

Pasadena TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
