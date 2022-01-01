The Nest Kennesaw
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2921 Cherokee St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2921 Cherokee St, Kennesaw GA 30144
Nearby restaurants
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings.
The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0195
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw
Come in and enjoy!
Bar North
Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy