Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings.
The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW • $$
Location
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW
KENNESAW GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
