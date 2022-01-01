Go
Toast

Elevation Chophouse & Skybar

Elevation Chophouse is aptly named. With its glass wall of windows that stretches up two stories and cuts clear views of the runways at Cobb County's International Airport. Elevation takes dining to new heights. The restaurant is located next to the Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and only several feet from the runway, allowing diners to devour classic chophouse creations while watching jets, helicopters, and small planes gracefully taking off, landing, and flapping their wings.
The chophouse prides itself on its steaks and seafood , which chefs hand cut, season with salt and pepper, and sear on an open pit of oak and hickory.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW • $$

Avg 3.6 (724 reviews)

Popular Items

14oz Ribeye$56.00
Teriyaki Salmon$27.00
8oz Grilled Salmon Filet, Teriyaki Ginger Cream Sauce Topped with Grilled Portabella Mushroom, Served with Creamy Grits and Roasted Asparagus and Carrots
8oz Center Cut Filet$56.00
Crispy Rock Shrimp$12.00
Rice Flour, Spiked Honey, Spicy Aioli, Scallion
Lemon Pepper Wings$12.00
10 Wings Fried Tossed Lemon Pepper with Ranch, Celery, Carrots
Roasted Brussels$4.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fried Spicy Chicken, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli served with French Fries
Creme Brulee$8.00
Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized Turbinado sugar
Spin Dip$11.00
Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano Salsa, Sour Cream, Artichokes Spinach
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW

KENNESAW GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0195

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

TERIYAKI BOX

No reviews yet

Japanese Grilled, Sushi and Tea Bar Restaurant.

Highlands Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston