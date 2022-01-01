The Noodle
Come in and enjoy!
370 Malcolm X Blvd
Location
370 Malcolm X Blvd
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sisters
The best Caribbean and Southern Food. Celebrating 25 years!
Red Rooster
We are open for dinner Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Weekend brunch starts at 11am.
CATCH & GRILL
Come in and enjoy!
Harlem Ale House
Welcome to Harlem Ale House,
We are proud to offer you a selection of 200+ beers from around the world, a Classic American Cuisine (with a slight hoppy twist) Menu and Live Entertainment (almost every day)
Our moto is "Come as you are, Grab a cold brew, order a quick bite or a full meal and make a lot of new friends!"