Go
Toast

The Pizza Cutters

We offer New York style brick oven pizza, char-grilled wings, appetizers, salads, deserts and more!!!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2410 Court St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Chargrilled Wings$13.99
Greek Pizza
Garlic sauce, spinach, feta, diced tomatoes and mozzarella. Topped with Parmigian and oregano.
12 Boneless Wings$11.99
Cold Sub$6.99
10 Wings$12.99
2 Ltr Drinks$2.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
With Choice of Dipping Sauce, Add Fries $2.00
5 Wings$6.49
Brick Oven Pizza
Fries$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2410 Court St

Syracuse NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dee’s Diner

No reviews yet

Dee's Diner is a traditional family style Diner open for breakfast and lunch.
Come on in and try a fresh home cooked meal. Clean, family friendly atmosphere. Come on in, relax, slow down to the speed of life have a great meal and enjoy.

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

No reviews yet

American comfort fare with a twist of orange

Prontofresh

No reviews yet

Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!

Water Street Bagel Co.

No reviews yet

Central New York's first ever wood fired bagel shop!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston