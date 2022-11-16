Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Skaneateles Bakery

296 Reviews

$$

19 Jordan St

Skaneateles, NY 13152

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Donuts
Latte

Thanksgiving Pre-Order

Order here for pickup on Wednesday 11/23
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$14.00
Chocolate Pecan Pie
$16.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$16.00
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$3.00

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.00
Holiday Sugar Cookie
$2.00

Holiday Sugar Cookie

$2.00
Savory Harvest Brioche Bun
$5.00

Savory Harvest Brioche Bun

$5.00
Gluten Free Cranberry Crumble Pie
$16.00

Gluten Free Cranberry Crumble Pie

$16.00

Specials

Turkey Day Sandwich
$11.00

Turkey Day Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted turkey breast, bacon gravy, cranberry sauce, delicata squash, garlic herb butter

Apple Cider Donuts
$1.50

Apple Cider Donuts

$1.50

Cinnamon Tea Latte

$4.00

Harney & Sons Cinnamon Spice Tea, vanilla, steamed milk

Baked Goods

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Cranberry Oat Bar

$3.00

Cupcakes

$4.00

Donuts

$1.25

Please choose flavor choice in special requests section, we will do our best to accommodate

French Macaron

$2.25

Ginger Snap Cookie

$1.00

Half Moon Cookie

$2.50

Lucky Charm Treat

$3.00

Muffins

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Pop Tarts

$3.00

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.00

Scone

$2.50

Smiley Face Cookie

$2.00

Vienna Swirl

$2.50
Savory Harvest Brioche

Savory Harvest Brioche

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

Americano

$3.00

Espresso, water

Apple Cider

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Epresso, steamed whole milk

Chai

$3.75

Oregon chai concentrate, milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Cortado

$3.00

espresso, foam

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Harney & Sons black tea blend

Latte

$3.50

Espresso, steamed milk

Matcha

$5.00

Matcha green tea powder, almond milk (steamed or cold)

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Orange Juice

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk with your choice of additional flavors

Tea

$2.50

Harney & Sons premium loose leaf tea

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola (20oz)

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

A-Ha Sparkling Water

$3.00

Honest Tea - Half & Half

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.50

House made, boiled & baked!

Crunchy Peanut Butter & Banana

$6.00

House made crunchy peanut butter, banana - served on toast

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Served on ciabatta

Frittata

$6.75

Applewood smoked bacon & caramelized onion egg baked with tomatoes & gruyere cheese - served on toast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.25

Steel cut oats with choice of toppings

Toast

$1.10

House made toast with choice of toppings

Veggie White Sandwich

$6.75

Roasted red pepper & caramelized onion eggwhite patty with avocado, tomato & gruyere cheese - served on toast

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Yogurt, blueberry coulis & house made granola

Sandwiches

Bakery Club

$9.25

Roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast

BLT

$8.25

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast

Curried Chicken Salad

$9.25

Roasted chicken, curried mayo, walnuts, celery, raisins, lettuce

Egg & Olive

$6.00

Egg salad with diced olives

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Gruyere Cheese

$9.00

Gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, mustard, apple on Italian bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Marinated Chickpea

$9.00

Smashed chickpea salad, pesto, lettuce, tomato

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Roast Beef

$9.25

Slow cooked rare roast beef, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, horseradish

Roast Chicken Breast

$9.25

Roasted chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, mozzarella - grilled

Roast Pork

$9.25

Pork, ham, gruyere cheese, chipotle, pickled red onion - grilled

Smoked Turkey

$9.25

Turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle

Tuna Fish

$8.00

Albacore tuna salad

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Albacore tuna salad with american cheese - grilled

Chips

$1.25

Salads

Balsamic Bounty Salad
$10.00

Balsamic Bounty Salad

$10.00

Apple, candied walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Housemade croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Roasted Beet Salad
$10.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

Goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, red wine vinaigrette

Simple Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

South by SW Salad
$10.00

South by SW Salad

$10.00

Avocado, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Caprese Salad
$9.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic

Smoothies

Blue Smoothie
$7.00

Blue Smoothie

$7.00

You certainly won't feel 'blue' after this smoothie packed with blueberries, walnuts, oat milk, and banana.

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Spinach, pineapple, banana

Mixed Berry Smoothie
$6.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, yogurt

Strawberry & Pineapple Smoothie
$6.50

Strawberry & Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, pineapple, banana, yogurt

Tropical Smoothie
$6.50

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

Mango, pineapple, banana, yogurt

Soups

All soups are made in house and rotate regularly & seasonally

Awesome Tomato

$3.50Out of stock

Vegetarian, gluten free

Butternut Squash

$3.50

Mushroom Barley

$3.50

Half Sandwiches

Half Smoked Turkey

$5.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle

Half Roast Beef

$5.00

Slow cooked rare roast beef, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, horseradish

Half Roast Pork

$5.00

Pork, ham, gruyere cheese, chipotle, pickles - grilled

Half Curried Chicken Salad

$5.00

Roasted chicken, curried mayo, walnuts, celery, raisins, lettuce

Half Roast Chicken Breast

$5.00

Roasted chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, mozzarella - grilled

Half BLT

$4.50

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast

Half Bakery Club

$5.00

Roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Half Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Half Egg & Olive

$3.00

Egg salad with diced olives

Half Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.50

Half Marinated Chickpea

$4.50

Smashed chickpea salad, pesto, lettuce, tomato

Half Tuna Fish

$4.00

Albacore tuna salad

Half Tuna Melt

$4.50

Albacore tuna salad with american cheese - grilled

Merchandise

Travel Mug

$25.00

Coffee Bag

$12.00

Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Magnet

$2.00

Groups & Catering

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter

Perfect for groups of any size!

Salad Platter

Serves 8-10. Dressing comes on the side.

Box Of Coffee

$25.00

96 oz box of coffee served with cups, lids, sweeteners and half & half

Travel Mug

White Cork Base

White Cork Base

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Heather Mauve

Heather Mauve

$25.00
Heather Dusty Blue

Heather Dusty Blue

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Heather Mauve

Heather Mauve

$45.00
Heather Blue Lagoon

Heather Blue Lagoon

$45.00

Winter Hat

Knit Winter Hat

Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Magnet

Fridge Magnet

Fridge Magnet

$2.00
Car Magnet

Car Magnet

$4.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Mint Green

Mint Green

$25.00
Pink

Pink

$25.00
Blue

Blue

$25.00
Heather Lilac

Heather Lilac

$25.00
Heather Ice Blue

Heather Ice Blue

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles, NY 13152

Directions

