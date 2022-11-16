Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Skaneateles Bakery
296 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles, NY 13152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
4.7 • 264
4119 West Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurant
Pie's The Limit - 484 South Salina Street
No Reviews
484 South Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Skaneateles
More near Skaneateles