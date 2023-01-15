Modern Malt- N Syracuse imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Modern Malt- N Syracuse

review star

No reviews yet

7785 Frontage Road Ste. C.

Syracuse, NY 13205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7785 Frontage Road Ste. C., Syracuse, NY 13205

Directions

Gallery
Modern Malt- N Syracuse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
orange starNo Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Prontofresh
orange star4.7 • 181
131 East Water Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Lounge - Ramada East Syracuse
orange star3.6 • 7
6555 Old Collamer Road South East Syracuse, NY 13057
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Syracuse

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Syracuse
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston