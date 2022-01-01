Go
The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

105 W Emma St • $$

Avg 4.6 (6533 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Bird$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Ranch BLT$14.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch
Yoga Pants$13.50
quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Family Love$49.95
8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4
Post Fries
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
Chicken Tenders$15.95
With ranch choose fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
The Post Salad$7.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apples, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 W Emma St

Lafayette CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
