The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5

  The Red Pepper Madison

Come in and enjoy!

902 West Main st

Popular Items

Miss Madison$7.95
turkey, cucumber cream cheese, mayo, must, LTO on wheat
Caesar Wrap$8.25
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
Fiesta Turkey$7.95
turkey, pjack, chipotle mayo, L, T, O, baked on a hoagie
Some Came Running$7.95
ham, swiss, honey mustard, L, T, O on croissant
soup of day small$3.25
California Club$7.95
turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, L, T, O on croissant
Signature Combo$8.25
1/2 sandwich, 1/2 soup or salad
namio bar$1.99
large deli salad$4.75
small deli salad$2.75
Location

Madison IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
