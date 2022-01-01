The Road Toad
Over the years there have been several types of dining and drinking establishments at this location. During the 30’s & 40’s it was called the Long Beach Hotel, featuring a restaurant, bar and rooms for rent. The McCance One Room School House was also located at this location.
It then became the Idle Inn for many years. Then during the early1980’s it was called The Station. The Road Toad was first established in 1989, and then re-established in 2008.
2726 Route 30
Location
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
