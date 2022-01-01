Go
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille image
Bars & Lounges
American

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

282 Reviews

$$

920 W. Main St

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bourbon Street Burger$14.00
The Rock’s specialty burger grilled with bourbon black pepper glaze and topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and a fried egg on a pretzel bun.
Fries$3.50
Brew City Beer Battered Thin Cut French Fries are crispy, crunchy and extra-long. Covered in premium craft beer batter, these thin cut french fries are delicious and the best choice.
Louisiana Spicy Strips$11.50
Fresh cut chicken breasts seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
FRIED Cod$11.99
Our specialty batter using only the finest, New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer. Fried to a golden perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, tarter sauce and lemon wedge and your choice of sides.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced beef or chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms on a grilled hoagie bun served with a side of au jus.
Cheese Curds$9.00
Soft, gooey and oh so good!! A Wisconsin must and easily the best around served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Bone IN Wings MEAL$13.00
Our deliciously seasoned JUMBO wings served hot and juicy. Perfect naked or tossed in your favorite sauce.
Buttery Baked Cod$12.49
Our made to order buttery baked cod is cooked with real butter and seasonings. After trying our flaky, buttery version you’ll never look at baked cod the same. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, drunkin butter, lemon wedge and your choice of sides.
Lake Perch$13.99
Our twist on the Wisconsin favorite. Coated in a zesty batter then lightly fried to perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, tarter sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of sides.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$14.50
Fresh chicken breast dipped in our signature batter and fried to golden perfection. It is then topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado ranch on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie WI 53590

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

orange star4.2 • 282 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston