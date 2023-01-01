Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • The Saucery Tavern - 2606 W 26th St
Banner picView gallery

The Saucery Tavern - 2606 W 26th St

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2606 W 26th St

Erie, PA 16506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2606 W 26th St, Erie PA 16506

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 32nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
2179 West 32nd Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Harper Drive Erie, PA 59715
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Outlaw BBQ Revolution West Lake - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Presque Isle, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe - 1624 W. 38th Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1624 W. 38th Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
Panos' Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1504 W 38th St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Toast Online Ordering
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Erie

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Saucery Tavern - 2606 W 26th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston