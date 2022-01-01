American
Seafood
Steakhouses
The Social
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
356 3rd St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
356 3rd St NW, Winter Haven FL 33881
Nearby restaurants
Adler's
Come in and enjoy!
Manny's Original Chophouse
You've Found The Best Place
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!