The Taco Project Pleasantville
Live, Love, Eat Tacos!
465 Bedford Road
Location
465 Bedford Road
Pleasantville NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Z-105-Seventy Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave
Pleasantville, NY 10570
914.579.2552
fattroot.com
Pubstreet PVL
Open for lunch and dinner Tue-Sun including Sunday brunch!
Dai sushi
Come in and enjoy!