Go
Toast

Fatt Root PVL

11 Wheeler Ave
Pleasantville, NY 10570
914.579.2552
fattroot.com

11 Wheeler Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Buns$8.99
crispy chicken, hoisin bbq, lettuce, Japanese mayo
Spicy Crunchy Chicken Bowl$16.99
steamed rice, pickled shallots, peanut-chili oil
Kale & Veggie Dumplings$8.99
tahini, furikaki, scallion, crispy shallots.
Vegetables Spring Roll$8.50
carrots, cabbage, onions, homemade sweet chili dipping, hoisin BBQ, sesame seeds.
Thai Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
rice, cilantro, pickled onions, shallots
Soy Glazed Wok Chicken$15.99
jasmine rice, sesame seeds, scallions, and crispy shallots.
Korean Steak & Eggs$18.99
jasmine rice, Korean chili paste, scallions, crispy shallots, sesame oil, kimchee sauce (contains shellfish)
Kids Crispy Chicken & Broccoli$7.99
w/ steamed rice.
Spicy Chicken Dumplings$9.99
chili peanut oil, crispy shallots, scallions, cilantro, Chinese black vinegar.
California Girl$16.99
kani crab meat, rice, kimchee aioli, cucumber, tobiko, avocado, furikake, iceberg lettuce, edamame.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11 Wheeler Ave

Pleasantville NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Taco Project Pleasantville

No reviews yet

Live, Love, Eat Tacos!

Z-105-Seventy Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pubstreet PVL

No reviews yet

Open for lunch and dinner Tue-Sun including Sunday brunch!

Dai sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston