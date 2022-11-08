Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Dai sushi

361 Reviews

$$

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD

PLEASANTVILLE, NY 10570

Popular Items

Salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll

APPETIZER FROM SUSHI BAR

Anikimo Ap.

$15.00

Abalone Sashimi Ap.

$25.00Out of stock

Carpaccio Sashimi

$14.50

Thinly sliced raw fish with ginger, chive, sesame seed, and yuzu soy, nished in hot oil

Crispy Rice w. Spicy Sauce

$15.00

Choice of Tuna, Salmon, or Yellowtail

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail yuzu soy chili cilantro

Kampachi Jalapeno

$20.00

Oyster (3 pcs.)

$12.00

Fresh oyster with special sauce

New Style Tuna

$18.00

Tuna with parmesan cheese, tomato onion cucumber salsa, cilantro, black sea salt and chili sauce

Sashimi Shooter

$10.00

Kumamoto oyster or sea urchin with umami dashi and quail egg

Sashimi Tacos (3 pcs.)

$14.50

Mini corn tortilla shells stued with choice of Tuna, Salmon, or Crab with tomato salsa on the side

Sashimi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Lightly seared tuna with mixed greens, onion soy dressing

Seafood Ceviche

$14.50

Shrimp, white sh, squid, cherry tomato, cucumber, cilantro with ceviche sauce

Shima-Aji Ap.

$22.00

Shiromi Usuzukuri

$14.00

Thinly sliced white fish with ponzu sauce

Tako Sunomono

$12.50

Octopus with cucumber, wakame seaweed, sesame and ponzu sauce

Tiradito Sashimi

$14.50

Thinly sliced raw fish with cilantro, black sea salt, chili paste, and yuzu lemon sauce

Tiradito Sashimi Giant Clam

$22.00

Tiradito Sashimi Madai

$20.00

Toro Tartare

$18.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Rare-grilled tuna served with scallion, garlic, spicy daikon, and ponzu sauce

Yaki Salmon Salad

$14.50

Seared salmon, avocado, and mixed greens, wrapped in radish, with miso dressing

Live Octopus

$20.00Out of stock

Aji Appetizer

$20.00Out of stock

Conch

$25.00Out of stock

Abalone App

$25.00Out of stock

Live Uni App

$20.00Out of stock

Sayori Ap (Half Beak)

$25.00

APPETIZER FROM KITCHEN

Mixed Vegetables

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Fried organic tofu with bonito flakes and tempura sauce

Beef Negi Maki Ap.

$15.00

Rolled sliced beef with scallions in teriyaki sauce

Black Cod Lettuce Wrap (2 pcs.)

$11.00

Broiled miso black cod and crispy shallots wrapped in lettuce

Black Cod Miso Ap.

$18.00

Broiled Alaska black cod marinated in miso sauce

Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (5 pcs.)

$8.00

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Edamame

$5.75

Boiled soybeans with sea salt

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Broiled yellowtail collar

Homemade Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs.)

$9.00

Steam homemade shrimp dumplings

Kaki Fry (4 pcs.)

$12.00

Deep fried oyster with tonkatsu sauce

Mushroom Salad

$15.00

Sautéed seasonal mushroom with yuzu dressing

Nasu with Miso

$7.00

Broiled Japanese eggplant with saikyo miso sauce

Pork Gyoza (5pcs)

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Rock Shrimp Tempura Bites

$12.50

Rock shrimp battered and lightly fried served with yuzu creamy spicy aioli sauce

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Japanese pepper with sea salt or miso sauce

Soft Shell Crab Amazu-Ponzu

$15.00

Crispy fried soft shell crab served with red onion, cilantro and sweet vinegar sauce

Tatsuta Age

$8.00

Fried marinated chicken thigh

Vegetable App

$7.00

Vegetable Gyoza (5 pcs.)

$6.00

Pan fried vegetable dumplings

Wagyu Beef Tataki

$50.00

Rare-grilled Japanese kobe beef with ponzu sauce

SALADS

Field Greens

$6.00

Mixed green with onion soy dressing

Kelp Salad

$7.00

Marinated sesame seaweed

Oshitashi

$7.00

Boiled baby spinach with bonito flakes and tosazu sauce

Hijiki Seaweed

$7.00

Simmered dried black seaweed, tofu skin, shredded carrot and sesame seeds

Tofu Mango Salad

$12.00

Fried tofu, fresh mango and mixed greens with spicy lemon dressing

Cucumber Sunomono

$8.00

Cucumber, with wakame seaweed, sesame and ponzu sauce

Kani Salad

$9.00

Crab meat, cucumber, and masago mixed with mayo

Spicy Kani Salad

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Avocado, mixed green with onion soy dressing

SOUP

Miso Soup

$3.50

Tofu, scallion, and seaweed w. miso base

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

Mixed mushroom w. fish broth

Spicy Salmon Soup

$9.00

Fresh salmon and onion with yuzu kosho miso base

Hamaguri Soup

$8.50

Clam soup with ginger

NOODLE SOUP

Chicken

$14.00

Served with Udon or Soba

Seafood

$20.00

Served with Udon or Soba

Tempura

$15.00

Served with Udon or Soba

Vegetable

$12.00

Served with Udon or Soba

Plain Udon Soup

$7.95

SAUTEED NOODLE

Lobster Sauteed Udon

$32.00

Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with fresh lobster meat, onion, and mushrooms

Kimchi Beef Sauteed Udon

$18.00

Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with beef, kimchi, onion, and mushrooms

Chicken Sauteed Udon

$15.00

Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with chicken, onion, and mushrooms

Shrimp Sauteed Udon

$18.00

Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with shrimp, onion, and mushrooms

Vegetable Sauteed Udon

$12.00

Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with vegetables

Plain Sauteed Udon

$7.95

RAMEN NOODLE

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

topped with sliced pork, bamboo shoots, fish-cake, black fungus, and a boiled egg

Miso Ramen

$14.00

topped with sliced pork, bamboo shoots, fish-cake, black fungus, and a boiled egg

Plain Ramen

$8.00

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

Beef Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried Japanese rice with beef, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried Japanese rice with chicken, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried Japanese rice with shrimp, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables

Smoke Salmon Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried Japanese rice with smoke salmon, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir fried Japanese rice with egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables

TEMPURA

Appetizer Tempura

$9.50

2 pcs. of shrimp and 5 pcs. vegetables

Appetizer Vegetables Tempura

$9.00

8 pcs. of seasonal vegetables

Dinner Tempura

$20.00

4 pcs. of shrimp and 8 pcs. vegetables served w. miso soup and rice

Japanese Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

KUSHIYAKI

Beef Kushiyaki

$10.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

Chicken Kushiyaki

$8.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

Shrimp w. Zucchini Kushiyaki

$10.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

Squid Kushiyaki

$10.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

Mushroom Kushiyaki

$6.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

Asparagus Kushiyaki

$6.00

Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)

DONBURI

Oyako Don

$16.00

Chicken, egg, onion, and mushroom over rice

Gyudon

$18.00

Grilled steak, onion, garlic, and scallion with sweet soy over rice

Chicken Katsu Don

$16.00

Deep fried crispy chicken cutlet & egg onion sauce over rice

SPECIAL ROLLS

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel with avocado inside, crunchy spicy tuna on the top

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, masago, wrapped with soybean paper, topped with truffle aioli

Sweet Hot Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped with soybean paper sliced tuna outside with spicy miso sauce

Sandwich Sushi

$16.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, eel, avocado, truffle aioli and eel sauce

Yellow Mango Roll

$16.00

Crunchy spicy yellow tail inside with tuna and mango, jalapeno on top with chili sauce

Roll of Mexico

$15.00

Scallops, red onion, cream cheese wrap with tortilla, Ikura, baby greens and jalapeno on top

Sushi Summer Roll

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, cooked shrimp and shiso leaf wrapped in rice paper along with miso dressing

Chirashi Maki

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, white fish, avocado, masago and tamago

I Love Salmon Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy salmon inside topped with seared salmon miso sauce

Lollipop Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado wrapped in cucumber (no rice)

Vegan Roll

$9.00

Cucumber, spinach, asparagus, yamagobo and shiso leaf inside topped with avocado & sesame sauce

Shaggy Dog Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with crab meat, crunchy, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Black Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura inside eel with avocado on the top

Yankee Roll

$14.00

Deep fried roll - Crabmeat, white fish and salmon inside, scallion, fish egg, eel sauce and spicy mayo on the top

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna and crunch on the top

Pleasantville Roll

$17.00

Smoke salmon and mango inside, spicy kani and eel, avocado on the top

Pink Paradise Roll

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail with avocado inside, wrapped with soy paper and topped with scallop and mayo

Bedford Roll

$16.00

Salmon and mango inside, yellowtail and pickled jalapeño outside

Ocean Roll

$16.00

Salmon tempura inside, spicy blue crab on the top

Toro Rosa Roll

$16.00

Seared toro with mixed greens, fried shallots, and gochujang spicy miso sauce

SUSHI ROLLS

@Ume Shiso Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Blue Crab Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Boston Roll

$8.50

Cooked shrimp, Japanese mayo, and mixed greens

California Roll

$6.50

Crab meat w. avocado Roll

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.50

Topped with eel sauce

Crab Meat Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Dragon Roll

$13.50

Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.50

Topped with eel sauce

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Topped with eel sauce

Futo Maki

$14.00

Kanpyō, yamagobo, oshinko, tamago, cucumber, inari, and kani

King Crab Roll

$20.00

King Salmon Roll

$10.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon with cream cheese

Pumpkin Tempura Roll

$6.00

Topped with eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Crab meat and avocado inside with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, and avocado on top

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Scallop Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

With avocado, cucumber, and masago, topped with eel sauce

Snow Crab Avocado Roll

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$14.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Sweet Potato Temp Roll

$6.00

Topped with eel sauce

Tamago Roll

$5.50

Toro Scallion Oshinko Roll

$14.00

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Ume Shiso Fluke Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.50

Giant Clam Hand Roll

$22.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI (a la carte)

Raw Snow crab ( special )

$7.00Out of stock

Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$10.00

Price per piece

Tuna

$4.00

Price per piece

Salmon

$3.25

Price per piece

Yellowtail

$3.75

Price per piece

Madai (Japanese sea bream)

$5.00

Price per piece

Fluke (Hirame)

$3.75

Price per piece

Spanish mackerel (Sawara)

$3.00Out of stock

Price per piece

Mackerel (Saba)

$3.75

Price per piece

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$5.50

Price per piece

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$9.50

Shrimp (Ebi)

$3.50

King Crab

$10.00

Snow Crab

$5.00

Price per piece

Octopus (Tako)

$3.25

Sweet Shrimp (Botan Ebi)

$7.00

Shiro Ebi (white shrimp)

$8.00

Raw shrimp from Japan

Eel (Unagi)

$3.75

Tamago (Egg omelet)

$2.75

Masago

$3.50

Scallop (Hotate)

$4.00

Surf Clam

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.50

Price per piece

Yaki Salmon (Seared Salmon)

$3.50

Squid (Ika)

$3.00

Price per piece

Sea Eel (Anago)

$4.50

Sujiko

$7.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$5.00

Kampachi

$5.00

Japanese Uni

$12.00Out of stock

Shima-Aji (Striped Horse Mackerel)

$5.50

Wild Sea Bass

$3.50

Kinmedai

$8.00

Price per piece

Crab Meat

$2.50

Inari Sushi

$2.25

Wagyu Kobe Beef

$12.00

Black Sea Bream

$4.50

Aji (Horse Mackerel)

$6.00Out of stock

Giant Clam

$8.50

Bonito

$4.00Out of stock

Ankimo

$5.00

Wild Striped Bass

$3.75Out of stock

Price per piece

Japanese Mackerel

$7.00Out of stock

Baby Eel

$8.00Out of stock

Shirako

$8.00

Squilla

$7.00Out of stock

Mantis Shrimp

Baby Yellowtail

$4.50Out of stock

Weak Fish (Sea Trout)

$3.75Out of stock

Akamutsu "Rosy Seabass"

$12.00Out of stock

Orange Clam

$5.00Out of stock

Cornetfish

$6.00Out of stock

Sardine Fish

$5.00Out of stock

Live Octopus

$6.00Out of stock

Kohada (Shade Fish)

$7.00

Butterfly Fish "Momoitoyori"

$6.00Out of stock

Barracuda

$6.00Out of stock

Grouper

$5.00

Sayori (Half Beak)

$8.00

Jumbo Oyster

$10.00

KITCHEN ENTREES

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Pan-fried filet salmon served with assorted vegetables and sauce. (Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro served with tosazu sauce) OR (Seasonal steamed vegetables with teriyaki sauce)

Angus Steak Dinner

$30.00

Grilled Angus beef and seasonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Served with hijiki seaweed, seasonal vegetables and teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)

Seafood Toban Yaki Dinner

$32.00

Grilled mix seafood with sake yuzu soy sauce served on hot plate (served with miso soup and rice)

Black Cod Miso Dinner

$30.00

Broiled Alaska black cod marinated in miso sauce (served with miso soup and rice)

Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Grilled shrimp & seasaonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce

Beef Negi Maki Dinner

$28.00

Rolled sliced beef with scallions in teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$20.00

Deep fried crispy chicken cutlet, served with tonkatsu sauce (served with miso soup and rice)

Tofu Teriyaki Dinner

$15.00

Mix Vegetable Dinner

$15.00

SUSHI ENTREES

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

8 pcs. assorted sushi, with a tuna roll (Served with miso soup or salad)

Sashimi Deluxe

$28.00

16 pcs. assorted fish and a bowl of rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Sashimi w. Soft Shell Crab Roll

$30.00

10 pcs. sashimi and a soft shell crab roll (Served with miso soup or salad)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

5 pcs. sushi, 7 pcs. sashimi, and a spicy tuna roll (Served with miso soup or salad)

Yaki Salmon Donburi

$28.00

Seared salmon avocado and salmon egg on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Chirashi

$26.00

Assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Tekka Don

$30.00

Sliced tuna on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Salmon Don

$28.00

Sliced salmon on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Maki Combination

$21.00

3 rolls of spicy tuna, salmon avocado, and shrimp tempura (Served with miso soup or salad)

California Roll Combo

$19.00

3 California rolls (Served with miso soup or salad)

Unagi Don

$28.00

Broiled eel on a bed of rice (Served with miso soup or salad)

Super Deluxe

$48.00

Chef's choice of 8 pieces premium assorted sushi with a toro scallion and oshinko roll (Served with miso soup or salad)

Omakase Sashimi

$65.00

Chef's choice of 16 pieces premium assorted sashimi (Served with miso soup or salad)

SUSHI PARTY TRAY

Party Tray 1

$52.00

2 rolls each of Spicy Tuna, California, Salmon Avocado and Shrimp Tempura (8 rolls in total)

Party Tray 2

$65.00

16 pcs. assorted sushi, Dragon roll, Rainbow roll and California roll

Party Tray 3

$78.00

Chef's choice of 6 rolls from special rolls

Party Tray 4

$80.00

Chef's choice of assorted fish with 20 pcs. sashimi and 16 pcs. sushi

RICE SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Crispy Rice

$5.00

SAUCE SIDE ORDER

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha (spicy sauce)

$1.00

Creamy Spicy Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Yuzu Soy Sauce

$1.50

Yuzu Lemon Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Salad Dressing

$1.00

Onion Salad Dressing

$1.00

Sushi Ginger

$5.00

12 oz container

BEVERAGE

Japanese Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE, NY 10570

Directions

Gallery
Dai sushi image
Dai sushi image
Dai sushi image

