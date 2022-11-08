- Home
- /
- Pleasantville
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Dai sushi
Dai sushi
361 Reviews
$$
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD
PLEASANTVILLE, NY 10570
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZER FROM SUSHI BAR
Anikimo Ap.
Abalone Sashimi Ap.
Carpaccio Sashimi
Thinly sliced raw fish with ginger, chive, sesame seed, and yuzu soy, nished in hot oil
Crispy Rice w. Spicy Sauce
Choice of Tuna, Salmon, or Yellowtail
Hamachi Jalapeno
Thinly sliced yellowtail yuzu soy chili cilantro
Kampachi Jalapeno
Oyster (3 pcs.)
Fresh oyster with special sauce
New Style Tuna
Tuna with parmesan cheese, tomato onion cucumber salsa, cilantro, black sea salt and chili sauce
Sashimi Shooter
Kumamoto oyster or sea urchin with umami dashi and quail egg
Sashimi Tacos (3 pcs.)
Mini corn tortilla shells stued with choice of Tuna, Salmon, or Crab with tomato salsa on the side
Sashimi Tuna Salad
Lightly seared tuna with mixed greens, onion soy dressing
Seafood Ceviche
Shrimp, white sh, squid, cherry tomato, cucumber, cilantro with ceviche sauce
Shima-Aji Ap.
Shiromi Usuzukuri
Thinly sliced white fish with ponzu sauce
Tako Sunomono
Octopus with cucumber, wakame seaweed, sesame and ponzu sauce
Tiradito Sashimi
Thinly sliced raw fish with cilantro, black sea salt, chili paste, and yuzu lemon sauce
Tiradito Sashimi Giant Clam
Tiradito Sashimi Madai
Toro Tartare
Tuna Tataki
Rare-grilled tuna served with scallion, garlic, spicy daikon, and ponzu sauce
Yaki Salmon Salad
Seared salmon, avocado, and mixed greens, wrapped in radish, with miso dressing
Live Octopus
Aji Appetizer
Conch
Abalone App
Live Uni App
Sayori Ap (Half Beak)
APPETIZER FROM KITCHEN
Agedashi Tofu
Fried organic tofu with bonito flakes and tempura sauce
Beef Negi Maki Ap.
Rolled sliced beef with scallions in teriyaki sauce
Black Cod Lettuce Wrap (2 pcs.)
Broiled miso black cod and crispy shallots wrapped in lettuce
Black Cod Miso Ap.
Broiled Alaska black cod marinated in miso sauce
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (5 pcs.)
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Edamame
Boiled soybeans with sea salt
Hamachi Kama
Broiled yellowtail collar
Homemade Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs.)
Steam homemade shrimp dumplings
Kaki Fry (4 pcs.)
Deep fried oyster with tonkatsu sauce
Mushroom Salad
Sautéed seasonal mushroom with yuzu dressing
Nasu with Miso
Broiled Japanese eggplant with saikyo miso sauce
Pork Gyoza (5pcs)
Pan fried pork dumplings
Rock Shrimp Tempura Bites
Rock shrimp battered and lightly fried served with yuzu creamy spicy aioli sauce
Shishito Pepper
Japanese pepper with sea salt or miso sauce
Soft Shell Crab Amazu-Ponzu
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with red onion, cilantro and sweet vinegar sauce
Tatsuta Age
Fried marinated chicken thigh
Vegetable App
Vegetable Gyoza (5 pcs.)
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
Wagyu Beef Tataki
Rare-grilled Japanese kobe beef with ponzu sauce
SALADS
Field Greens
Mixed green with onion soy dressing
Kelp Salad
Marinated sesame seaweed
Oshitashi
Boiled baby spinach with bonito flakes and tosazu sauce
Hijiki Seaweed
Simmered dried black seaweed, tofu skin, shredded carrot and sesame seeds
Tofu Mango Salad
Fried tofu, fresh mango and mixed greens with spicy lemon dressing
Cucumber Sunomono
Cucumber, with wakame seaweed, sesame and ponzu sauce
Kani Salad
Crab meat, cucumber, and masago mixed with mayo
Spicy Kani Salad
Avocado Salad
Avocado, mixed green with onion soy dressing
SOUP
NOODLE SOUP
SAUTEED NOODLE
Lobster Sauteed Udon
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with fresh lobster meat, onion, and mushrooms
Kimchi Beef Sauteed Udon
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with beef, kimchi, onion, and mushrooms
Chicken Sauteed Udon
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with chicken, onion, and mushrooms
Shrimp Sauteed Udon
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with shrimp, onion, and mushrooms
Vegetable Sauteed Udon
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with vegetables
Plain Sauteed Udon
RAMEN NOODLE
JAPANESE FRIED RICE
Beef Fried Rice
Stir fried Japanese rice with beef, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir fried Japanese rice with chicken, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir fried Japanese rice with shrimp, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Smoke Salmon Fried Rice
Stir fried Japanese rice with smoke salmon, egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir fried Japanese rice with egg, onion, green bean, and vegetables
TEMPURA
KUSHIYAKI
Beef Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
Chicken Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
Shrimp w. Zucchini Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
Squid Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
Mushroom Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
Asparagus Kushiyaki
Served with 2 Skewers (Teriyaki or Spicy BBQ sauce)
DONBURI
SPECIAL ROLLS
Red Dragon Roll
Eel with avocado inside, crunchy spicy tuna on the top
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, masago, wrapped with soybean paper, topped with truffle aioli
Sweet Hot Roll
Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped with soybean paper sliced tuna outside with spicy miso sauce
Sandwich Sushi
Crunchy spicy tuna, eel, avocado, truffle aioli and eel sauce
Yellow Mango Roll
Crunchy spicy yellow tail inside with tuna and mango, jalapeno on top with chili sauce
Roll of Mexico
Scallops, red onion, cream cheese wrap with tortilla, Ikura, baby greens and jalapeno on top
Sushi Summer Roll
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, cooked shrimp and shiso leaf wrapped in rice paper along with miso dressing
Chirashi Maki
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, white fish, avocado, masago and tamago
I Love Salmon Roll
Crunchy spicy salmon inside topped with seared salmon miso sauce
Lollipop Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado wrapped in cucumber (no rice)
Vegan Roll
Cucumber, spinach, asparagus, yamagobo and shiso leaf inside topped with avocado & sesame sauce
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with crab meat, crunchy, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura inside eel with avocado on the top
Yankee Roll
Deep fried roll - Crabmeat, white fish and salmon inside, scallion, fish egg, eel sauce and spicy mayo on the top
Volcano Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna and crunch on the top
Pleasantville Roll
Smoke salmon and mango inside, spicy kani and eel, avocado on the top
Pink Paradise Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail with avocado inside, wrapped with soy paper and topped with scallop and mayo
Bedford Roll
Salmon and mango inside, yellowtail and pickled jalapeño outside
Ocean Roll
Salmon tempura inside, spicy blue crab on the top
Toro Rosa Roll
Seared toro with mixed greens, fried shallots, and gochujang spicy miso sauce
SUSHI ROLLS
@Ume Shiso Roll
Avocado Roll
Blue Crab Cucumber Roll
Boston Roll
Cooked shrimp, Japanese mayo, and mixed greens
California Roll
Crab meat w. avocado Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Topped with eel sauce
Crab Meat Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Eel Avocado Roll
Topped with eel sauce
Eel Cucumber Roll
Topped with eel sauce
Futo Maki
Kanpyō, yamagobo, oshinko, tamago, cucumber, inari, and kani
King Crab Roll
King Salmon Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon with cream cheese
Pumpkin Tempura Roll
Topped with eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Crab meat and avocado inside with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, and avocado on top
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Asparagus Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
With avocado, cucumber, and masago, topped with eel sauce
Snow Crab Avocado Roll
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sweet Potato Temp Roll
Topped with eel sauce
Tamago Roll
Toro Scallion Oshinko Roll
Tuna Roll
Ume Shiso Fluke Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Giant Clam Hand Roll
SUSHI & SASHIMI (a la carte)
Raw Snow crab ( special )
Toro (Fatty Tuna)
Price per piece
Tuna
Price per piece
Salmon
Price per piece
Yellowtail
Price per piece
Madai (Japanese sea bream)
Price per piece
Fluke (Hirame)
Price per piece
Spanish mackerel (Sawara)
Price per piece
Mackerel (Saba)
Price per piece
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Price per piece
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Shrimp (Ebi)
King Crab
Snow Crab
Price per piece
Octopus (Tako)
Sweet Shrimp (Botan Ebi)
Shiro Ebi (white shrimp)
Raw shrimp from Japan
Eel (Unagi)
Tamago (Egg omelet)
Masago
Scallop (Hotate)
Surf Clam
Smoked Salmon
Price per piece
Yaki Salmon (Seared Salmon)
Squid (Ika)
Price per piece
Sea Eel (Anago)
Sujiko
King Salmon
Kampachi
Japanese Uni
Shima-Aji (Striped Horse Mackerel)
Wild Sea Bass
Kinmedai
Price per piece
Crab Meat
Inari Sushi
Wagyu Kobe Beef
Black Sea Bream
Aji (Horse Mackerel)
Giant Clam
Bonito
Ankimo
Wild Striped Bass
Price per piece
Japanese Mackerel
Baby Eel
Shirako
Squilla
Mantis Shrimp
Baby Yellowtail
Weak Fish (Sea Trout)
Akamutsu "Rosy Seabass"
Orange Clam
Cornetfish
Sardine Fish
Live Octopus
Kohada (Shade Fish)
Butterfly Fish "Momoitoyori"
Barracuda
Grouper
Sayori (Half Beak)
Jumbo Oyster
KITCHEN ENTREES
Grilled Salmon
Pan-fried filet salmon served with assorted vegetables and sauce. (Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro served with tosazu sauce) OR (Seasonal steamed vegetables with teriyaki sauce)
Angus Steak Dinner
Grilled Angus beef and seasonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Served with hijiki seaweed, seasonal vegetables and teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)
Seafood Toban Yaki Dinner
Grilled mix seafood with sake yuzu soy sauce served on hot plate (served with miso soup and rice)
Black Cod Miso Dinner
Broiled Alaska black cod marinated in miso sauce (served with miso soup and rice)
Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled shrimp & seasaonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce
Beef Negi Maki Dinner
Rolled sliced beef with scallions in teriyaki sauce (served with miso soup and rice)
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Deep fried crispy chicken cutlet, served with tonkatsu sauce (served with miso soup and rice)
Tofu Teriyaki Dinner
Mix Vegetable Dinner
SUSHI ENTREES
Sushi Deluxe
8 pcs. assorted sushi, with a tuna roll (Served with miso soup or salad)
Sashimi Deluxe
16 pcs. assorted fish and a bowl of rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Sashimi w. Soft Shell Crab Roll
10 pcs. sashimi and a soft shell crab roll (Served with miso soup or salad)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
5 pcs. sushi, 7 pcs. sashimi, and a spicy tuna roll (Served with miso soup or salad)
Yaki Salmon Donburi
Seared salmon avocado and salmon egg on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Chirashi
Assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Tekka Don
Sliced tuna on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Salmon Don
Sliced salmon on a bed of sushi rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Maki Combination
3 rolls of spicy tuna, salmon avocado, and shrimp tempura (Served with miso soup or salad)
California Roll Combo
3 California rolls (Served with miso soup or salad)
Unagi Don
Broiled eel on a bed of rice (Served with miso soup or salad)
Super Deluxe
Chef's choice of 8 pieces premium assorted sushi with a toro scallion and oshinko roll (Served with miso soup or salad)
Omakase Sashimi
Chef's choice of 16 pieces premium assorted sashimi (Served with miso soup or salad)
SUSHI PARTY TRAY
Party Tray 1
2 rolls each of Spicy Tuna, California, Salmon Avocado and Shrimp Tempura (8 rolls in total)
Party Tray 2
16 pcs. assorted sushi, Dragon roll, Rainbow roll and California roll
Party Tray 3
Chef's choice of 6 rolls from special rolls
Party Tray 4
Chef's choice of assorted fish with 20 pcs. sashimi and 16 pcs. sushi
SAUCE SIDE ORDER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE, NY 10570