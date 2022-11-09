Fatt Root PVL imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Fatt Root PVL Fatt Root

501 Reviews

$$

11 Wheeler Ave

Pleasantville, NY 10570

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Crunchy Chicken Bowl
Chicken Bao Bun
Soy Glazed Wok Chicken

Appetizer & Snacks

Sushi Bites

$14.00

salmon, avocado, tamari glaze, crispy rice

Silken Tofu

$12.00

Crunchy Cabbage

$8.00

sesame, scallions, sea salt

Kurobuta Sausage

$11.00

pickled mustard greens, yuzu chimmichurri

Octopus

$19.00

kimchi mayo, shishito peppers, chili sauce, peanuts, scallions

Shrimp Toast

$15.00

sesame, ginger, milk bread, eel sauce

Thai Empanadas

$9.00

coconut red curry, potato, peas, corn

Duck Spring Rolls

$15.00

Malaysian Flatbread

$11.00

peanut curry

Crispy Broccoli

$10.00

pickled shallots, tahini ranch, cashew sauce

Edamame

$7.00

Japanese sea salt

Korean Chicken Wings

$14.00

gochujang bbq, scallions, sesame seeds

Chicken Bao Bun

$10.00

bbq hoisin, lettuce, japanese mayo

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$11.00

scallions, pickled cucumber, hoisin glaze

Kale Dumplings

Kale Dumplings

$9.00

tahini, furikaki, scallions

Spicy Chicken Dumplings

Spicy Chicken Dumplings

$11.00

peanut chili oil, vinegar, garlic, crispy shallots, cilantro

Crispy Shrimp Dumplings

$11.00

Salads & Vegetables

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$13.00

tamarind candy, peanuts, tomato, red onions, carrots, cilantro, mint, crispy shallots

Dragon Salad

Dragon Salad

$12.00

cabbage, cilantro, cucumber, candied ginger, cashews, sesame seeds, peanuts, yuzu sauce

Vedge Salad

Vedge Salad

$11.00

avocado, tomato, onion, pickled shallots, vegan ranch

Hanoi Papaya Salad

$14.00

lime juice, fish sauce vinaigrette, pork crackling, onions, peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and crispy shallots.

Signature Entrees

Spicy Mala 1/2 Chicken

$24.00

cabbage, cilantro, peanuts, sesame rice, "numbing sichuan chili sauce." Allow 25-35 minutes to prepare.

Korean Skirt Steak

$28.00

kimchi bbq, six minute egg, furikake fries

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

eel sauce, edamame, avocado, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, sambal aioli, furikake, ginger

BBQ Skate Wing

$24.00Out of stock

hoisin bbq sauce, scallions, cilantro, pickled shallots, sesame seeds, pineapple & coconut rice

Thai Salmon

$25.00

cilantro, pickled shallots, rice

5 Spice Ribs

$26.00

rice, cilantro, pickled shallots, sesame hoisin

Fatt Bahn Mi

$18.00

Bowls & Noodles

Avocado Tofu Poke Bowl

$18.00

sesame white rice, seaweed, edamame, cilantro, peanuts, kimchee aioli.

Spicy Crunchy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Crunchy Chicken Bowl

$19.00

steamed rice, pickled shallots, peanut-chili oil

California Girl

California Girl

$18.00

kani crab meat, rice, kimchee aioli, cucumber, tobiko, avocado, furikake, cabbage, edamame.

"Impossible" Dan Dan

$17.00

plant protein, szechuan chili oil, scallions, peanut tahini, black vinegar, cilantro, noodles

Soy Glazed Wok Chicken

Soy Glazed Wok Chicken

$17.00

jasmine rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy shallots.

Satay Bowl

$18.00

rice, lemon grass, peanut sauce, cucumbers, turmeric, lime, cilantro

Spicy Beef Noodles

Spicy Beef Noodles

$19.00

yuzu kosho pesto, caramelized cashews, spinach

Brothy

Classic Ramen

$18.00

tonkotsu broth, pork belly, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, soft egg and garlic oil.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$19.00

tonkotsu broth, pork belly, miso paste, scallions, wood ear mushrooms, soft egg and garlic oil.

Fatt Pho Vietnam

$19.00

brisket, short rib, ribeye, aromantic spices and Chinese donuts.

Khao Soy Thai Curry Noodles

$18.00

chicken, pickled veggies, crispy egg noodles, cilantro, red onions, coconut red curry, lime.

Sides

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Tofu

$8.00

Side Plant Protein

$8.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Kids

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

w/ steamed rice

Kids Crispy Chicken & Broccoli

Kids Crispy Chicken & Broccoli

$9.00

w/ steamed rice.

Kids Beef Noodles

Kids Beef Noodles

$9.00

w/ organic soy.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
11 Wheeler Ave Pleasantville, NY 10570 914.579.2552 fattroot.com

Website

Location

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Directions

