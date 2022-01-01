Go
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY,

Our brewery has over 10,000-square feet to practice social-distancing while enjoying killer brews and grub. A local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare complete with a 5,000-square foot outdoor patio. Located across from Wright State University and next door to The Home Depot in Beavercreek - in the former Quaker Steak & Lube. Great for events with plenty of parking in our 200+ car parking lot.

3725 Presidental Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Poutine$11.00
The Classic snack from our neighbors to the North! Blue Jacket Cheese Curds, Our House Bier Cheese & Gravy.
3 Layered Grilled Cheese$10.00
A seriously cheesy sandwich for the serious grilled cheese lover! Smoked Gouda joins Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses. Ooey. Gooey. Delish! Served with a cup of tomato soup and fries.
Dayton's Best Fish & Chips$15.00
“Sea” for Yourself! Cod Loins Beer Battered and Fried to Perfection. Comes with Slaw and Tartar Sauce.
Spinach Salad$9.00
Remember that Popeye guy? We made this salad just for him…and you! Fresh baby spinach paired with creamy feta, red onion slices, raisins, and toasted almonds
Fried Pickles$9.00
Always a fan favorite. Fresh, crisp dill pickle spears battered and fried for your enjoyment! Taste great with beer.
(Ranch for dipping available by request)
Mushroom Truffle Pizza$16.00
Love 'shrooms? This pizza's for you! Roasted mushrooms drizzled truffle oil and garlic Parmesan sauce. One of our best sellers!
Kids Pizza$6.00
Giant Baked Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
A GIANT Oktoberfest Bavarian pretzel as big as your head! Great for sharing! Served with Stone Ground Mustard, and our Signature Homemade Bier Cheese.
1/2 lb Griffin Burger$14.00
Our Almost Famous Griffin Burger! Sweet & Savory. Certified Angus Beef, Fried Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese. Served with our crispy crunchy fries.
Asada Steak Tacos$14.00
Authentic grilled, marinated steak, crema fresca, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese sprinkle. Simply delicious! 3 per Order. Served on warm, stone-ground corn tortillas. Best with some salsa verde or roja on side! (NO FRIES)
Location

3725 Presidental Drive

Beavercreek OH

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
