Bars & Lounges
Southern

The Wicked Eyed Woman

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

1014 Reviews

$$

133 W Dixie Ave

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.50
House Salad$8.00
Dragon Balls$9.00
Wicked BLT$9.00
Fish & Chips$13.00
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Shrooms & Flowers$9.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Coconut Cream Pie$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown KY 42701

Directions

