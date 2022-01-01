Go
The Gray Boys Taco Stop

Home of the blue tacos! We have some of the best street grinds in town. Come by for your favorite taco styles. It's taco time!

28120 Hunters Ridge Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla with a protein, cheese, rice, beans, and your favorite taco style
Taco$4.00
Homemade blue corn or flour
Tortilla with protein and your favorite taco style
Ma Special$12.00
Quesadilla$14.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
Quesa-Taco$5.00
Homemade blue corn or flour
tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, and your favorite taco style
Quesa-Burrito$18.00
A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.
Gordo Taco$8.00
Our biggest taco! This is a flour tortilla with melted cheese a blue corn tortilla stacked on top of that with double the protein, your favorite taco style, and don't forget the salsa.
Rice & Beans$4.00
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
A crispy flour tortilla covered with melted cheese, and your favorite taco style
Doritos$1.00
Location

28120 Hunters Ridge Boulevard

Bonita Springs FL

Sunday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
