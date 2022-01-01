THORN + ROOTS
At THORN + ROOTS, an URBAN ROOTS Experience, we serve up 100% organic juice, avocado toasts, to-die-for smoothies, grain bowls, salads, and other scrumptious delights. Our goal is to give our guests another local, grab and go option, delivering the best quality "who cares if it's healthy, we just love the way it tastes" food and drink into as many hands as possible. T+R is just that – getting back to our roots and bringing local farms to urban communities. T+R is for everyone—from vegan to vegetarian to paleo to keto to paleo-keto-vegetarian, to those who just want to balance out the burger and beer from last night—THORN+ROOTS is for you.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL
46 Marion Ave • $
46 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
