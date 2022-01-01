Go
At THORN + ROOTS, an URBAN ROOTS Experience, we serve up 100% organic juice, avocado toasts, to-die-for smoothies, grain bowls, salads, and other scrumptious delights. Our goal is to give our guests another local, grab and go option, delivering the best quality "who cares if it's healthy, we just love the way it tastes" food and drink into as many hands as possible. T+R is just that – getting back to our roots and bringing local farms to urban communities. T+R is for everyone—from vegan to vegetarian to paleo to keto to paleo-keto-vegetarian, to those who just want to balance out the burger and beer from last night—THORN+ROOTS is for you.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL

46 Marion Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN COBB JOB$14.50
Mixed Greens + Buffalo Chicken + Pickled Onions + Hard-Boiled Egg + Bacon + Cherry Tomatoes + Roasted Corn + Blue Cheese + Avo + Green Goddess Dressing
B-A-N-A-N-A-S$10.50
Like the fergie song… or is it gwen? A luscious blend of organic banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, agave and oat milk creates this badass drink. Let me hear you say,
This smoothie is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!
LATIN CHIPOTLE$13.95
Farro + Arugula + Black Beans + Roasted Corn + Charred Peppers + Pickled Onions + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Chipotle Dressing
AVOCADO + TOAST$9.00
Choice of Sourdough or Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + THORN + ROOTS Seasoning
BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL$14.25
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle
OVER THE RAINBOW$10.50
A wicked blend of organic blueberry, strawberry, banana and apple juice...oh, my! Now,where did we put our ruby shoes?
BOWL 2: CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$14.25
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Banana + Agave + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + Kiwi + GF Granola + Shredded Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle
HOLD THE CRUST PB+J$10.50
Bread crust is gross. Try pairing organic blueberries, banana, strawberries with almond milk + pb&j.
KALE ME CRAZY$10.50
Organic kale, strawberry, avocado, almond butter, mango, oat milk + agave smoothie, is a delicious mouthful of superfoods. It will have you screaming ‘oh, kale yeah’ after that first sip!
BOWL 3: TROPICAL BERRY BOWL$14.25
BASE: Strawberries + Blueberries + Avocado + Agave + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Pineapple + Strawberries + Blackberries + Toasted Coconut + GF Granola + Peanut
Butter + Agave Drizzle
46 Marion Ave

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
