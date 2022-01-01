Three Tomatoes Trattoria
Classic Italian cuisine in cozy Lebanon, NH
Three Tomatoes has been serving classic pastas, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, refreshing antipasti and innovative specials for 30 years. We believe in sourcing local ingredients and supporting our community in an effort to sustain our town and our planet while providing outstanding quality and service to our patrons. For thirty years we have been buying local, knowing that supporting our farmers and producers is good for us, good for you, and good for our community.
PIZZA
1 Court St #100 • $$
1 Court St #100
Lebanon NH
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
