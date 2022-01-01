Go
Toast

Three Tomatoes Trattoria

Classic Italian cuisine in cozy Lebanon, NH
Three Tomatoes has been serving classic pastas, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, refreshing antipasti and innovative specials for 30 years. We believe in sourcing local ingredients and supporting our community in an effort to sustain our town and our planet while providing outstanding quality and service to our patrons. For thirty years we have been buying local, knowing that supporting our farmers and producers is good for us, good for you, and good for our community.

PIZZA

1 Court St #100 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1320 reviews)

Popular Items

QUATTRO STAGIONE$19.00
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
INSALATA MISTA$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
CAESAR$9.00
Romaine hearts, creamy garlic dressing, pecorino, anchovies
SWEET SAUSAGE + PEPPERONI$18.00
Garlic, tomato sauce, mozzarella
PENNE CARBONARA$19.00
Applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, peas, pecorino cream sauce.
CANNOLI$7.00
Fresh cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and dipped in chocolate chips and pistachios
FETTUCCINE CHICKEN ALFREDO$19.00
Broccoli, garlic, mascarpone, cream, pecorino
MARGHERITA$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, fresh basil.
TIRAMISU$7.00
Chilled espresso mascarpone cream, chocolate and lady finger cake
SWEET TOMATO PIE$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Court St #100

Lebanon NH

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marsh Brothers Deli

No reviews yet

Wood fired meats! Get some!

Black Magic Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! great Plant based Mexican food

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SNAX Restaurant

No reviews yet

Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston