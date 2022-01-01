Go
Toast

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients.
Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

FRENCH FRIES

615 Hampshire St • $$

Avg 4.8 (2500 reviews)

Popular Items

House-made Ham & Cheese$11.49
Trent Farm honey house-cured ham, local cherry-jalapeno jam & melted brie on Quincy Sourdough.
Thyme Square Burger$12.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, house-smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
French Macaron$2.25
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
Classic Cheese Burger$10.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, aged cheddar & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
Spicy Bacon Burger$12.75
House-ground, grass-fed burger, house-smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese & chipotle aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
Mushroom Gruyere Burger$11.99
House-ground, grass-fed burger, red wine braised mushrooms, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, & garlic aioli. Local lettuce, tomato (when available) & raw onion on the side.
Thyme Square Chicken$11.79
Free-range chicken breast, garlic braised kale, aged cheddar and herb aioli on Quincy sourdough.
Thyme Squarold$10.75
House-made cheddar biscuit topped with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, aged cheddar cheese & sage sausage gravy.
French Macaron$2.25
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
Light Market Fish$13.99
A true customer favorite! Pan seared fresh market fish on a bed of local cherry tomatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, sweet potato, butternut squash, bell peppers & spinach. Topped with our house-made citrus vinaigrette. (Wild fish changes regularly)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

615 Hampshire St

Quincy IL

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar

No reviews yet

The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge - Best Known as THE place to live, laugh, and celebrate! Unique with its coastal-worldly decor, the experience and food are both comfortable and classic with a little attitude. All are welcome! Come in and Enjoy!

Thai D'Lish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calftown Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston