St. Oner's

Our Double Dry Hopped Extra IPA. One of our favorites from the early days of the BrewCafé, scaled up and given the ol' DDH treatment. Brewed with tons of flaked oats and wheat, and hopped very lightly in the kettle. Dry hopped aggressively with our best American Simcoe and Australian Galaxy, then secondarily dry hopped with Rakau. Straight-forward, simple, and inevitable. 6.66% abv.