Tona Sushi Bar and Grill

Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

210 25th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLACK JACK$18.50
tempura shrimp, avocado, topped w/snowcrab, torched black cod, sriracha-mayo, unagi sauce, black tobiko caviar
Brad$14.00
spicy ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, fried w/panko crust, sriracha, japanese mayo
Bento Box$21.00
choose two different items, served w/miso soup, salad and rice
Dynamite$8.75
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado
California Roll$9.00
snow crab salad, cucumber, avocado
Gyoza$13.00
pan fried pork pot stickers with sesame-soy vinaigrette
Garlic Edamame$9.00
sauted soybeans in the pod, garlic, soy, sake
Miso Soup$3.50
Cherry Blossom$17.75
salmon, cucumber, ahi tuna, topped w/spicy sauce, masago caviar
Sunrise$17.75
snow crab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped w/salmon and thin sliced lemon
See full menu

Location

210 25th Street

Ogden UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

