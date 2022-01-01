Go
Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

373 U.S. 46

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Crema
$2.00

Sour Cream

Popular
Tacos
$2.00
Popular
Torta Ranchera
$13.00

Grilled steak, Sausage & Ham

Popular
El Rapidito
$6.00

Pina, Zanahoria, Naranja, Limon & Miel\nPineapple, Carrots,OrangeLemon & Honey

Popular
Agua de Sabor Naturales
$4.00

Homemade fruit Water & Sugar

Popular
Burrito
$11.00

todos los burritos incluyen arroz, frijoles, crema, queso cheddar, | lechuga, tomate aguacate y cebolla. | All Burritos include rice, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese, | lettuce, tomato, avocado & onions

Popular
Quesadillas
$12.00
Popular
Torta de Pollo a la Plancha
$10.00

Grilled Chicken

Popular
Burrito Bowl
$10.50
Popular
Torta de Milanesa de Res
$10.00

Breaded Steak

Popular

Nachos

Super Nachos
$12.00

Tacos

Tacos
$2.00
Popular

Tortas

Torta Hawaiiana
$13.00

Pernil & Pineapple

Torta Ranchera
$13.00

Grilled steak, Sausage & Ham

Popular
Torta de Asada
$10.00

Grilled Steak

Torta La Mañanera
$13.00

Green Chilaquiles, Choice of meat, Sour cream & Cheese Fresco

Torta de Chorizo
$10.00

Sausage

Torta de Milanesa de Pollo
$10.00

Breaded Chicken

Torta de Pollo a la Plancha
$10.00

Grilled Chicken

Popular
Torta de Vegetales
$10.00

Veggie

Torta al Pastor
$10.00

Mexica Pork adobo with Pinapple

Torta de Milanesa de Res
$10.00

Breaded Steak

Popular
Torta Pal Pollo
$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Sautee onions and peppers

Torta Loka
$15.00

Breaded Steak, Bacon, Ham, Hot dog, Sausage, Pernil, Sautee peppers & Onions.

Burritos

Burrito
$11.00

todos los burritos incluyen arroz, frijoles, crema, queso cheddar, | lechuga, tomate aguacate y cebolla. | All Burritos include rice, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese, | lettuce, tomato, avocado & onions

Popular
Burrito Bowl
$10.50
Popular

Enchiladas

Torta de Enchilada
$10.00

Spicy pork

Quesadillas

Quesadillas
$12.00
Popular

French Fries

French Fries Large
$7.00

More

Chips
$3.00

Corn Chips

Arroz
$3.00

Rice

Frijoles
$2.00

Beans

El Bam Bam
$6.00

Mango, Fresa & Naranja\nMango, strawberry & Orange

El Loko
$6.00

Pina, Mango, Naranja & Kiwi | Pineapple, mango, orange & kiwi

El Paisa
$6.00

Zanahoria, Betabel & Pina\nCarrots, beets & pineapple

Papas Chips
$5.50

Homemade Potato Chips Served with salsa Valentina & Lime on the side

Small Guacamole & Chips
$7.00
Quesabirria
$14.00

3 Quesadillas de Birria & Consome\n3 Birria cheese quesadilla & consome

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

373 U.S. 46, Fairfield NJ 07004

Directions

Gallery

