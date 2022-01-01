Trama's Trattoria
Chef Trama has a strong following with food and wine aficionados due to his fierce commitment to quality, consistency and attention to detail. Chef Trama uses the highest-quality local, farm to table ingredients according to the seasons when they are at their optimum taste.
115 Brighton Avenue • $$$
Location
115 Brighton Avenue
Long Branch NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
