Trama's Trattoria

Chef Trama has a strong following with food and wine aficionados due to his fierce commitment to quality, consistency and attention to detail. Chef Trama uses the highest-quality local, farm to table ingredients according to the seasons when they are at their optimum taste.

115 Brighton Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1625 reviews)

Popular Items

Tricolor Salad$16.00
baby arugula, endive, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, white balsamic
Bucatini$29.00
"cacio e peppe" cracked black pepper, black truffle butter, pecorino toscano,
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves
Side Pasta$10.00
please specify sauce (red sauce, butter sauce or garlic/oil)
Branzino$36.00
white bean puree, charred spring ramps, tuscan olive salad, lemon zest
Baby Artichoke Salad$18.00
lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, parmesan reggiano
Rigatoni$29.00
italian sausage, english peas, san marzano, tomatoes, parmesan cream
Veal Parmigiana$32.00
pat’s red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves, side of spaghetti
Fluke$35.00
“francaise style” spring pea risotto, pea tendrils, local mushrooms
Garlic Bread$12.00
focaccia, garlic butter, parmesan cheese, red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

115 Brighton Avenue

Long Branch NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
