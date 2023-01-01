Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Winter
  • /
  • Trap N' Fish Lodge - W5598 Log Lodge Road
Main picView gallery

Trap N' Fish Lodge - W5598 Log Lodge Road

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

W5598 Log Lodge Road

Winter, WI 54896

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

W5598 Log Lodge Road, Winter WI 54896

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JB's Moose Lake Shack - 10949 N County Highway S
orange starNo Reviews
10949 N County Highway S Hayward, WI 54843
View restaurantnext
Powell's on Round Lake
orange starNo Reviews
9971N Grand Pines Lane Hayward, WI 54843
View restaurantnext
Tavern at White Stag Farm
orange starNo Reviews
12695 W State Road 77 Hayward, WI 54843
View restaurantnext
Loon Saloon - 45135 County Hwy D
orange starNo Reviews
45135 County Hwy D Cable, WI 54821
View restaurantnext
Soo Lake Resort - W10030 County Rd W
orange starNo Reviews
W10030 County Rd W Phillips, WI 54555
View restaurantnext
Flambeau Forest Inn
orange starNo Reviews
W980 County Road W Winter, WI 54896
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Winter

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Trap N' Fish Lodge - W5598 Log Lodge Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston