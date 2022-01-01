Go
JB's Moose Lake Shack

Bar and restaurant with musical entertainment events.

10949 N County Highway S

Pot Stickers$9.00
Reuben$14.00
14" Meat Pizza$19.00
Build Your Burger$11.00
Wild Rice Soup(Cup)$4.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Cheese Curds$9.50
BLT$11.00
14" BYO Pizza$15.00
Chicken Tenders$12.00
10949 N County Highway S

Hayward WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
