Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North, Manalapan TownShip NJ 07726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peking Pavilion - 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township
3.8 • 433
110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township Manalapan, NJ 07726
View restaurant